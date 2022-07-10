PFF calls drafting of WR George Pickens the Steelers best offseason move

This has been the busiest offseason of record for the Pittsburgh Steelers since Mike Tomlin became the head coach so the sheer number of offseason moves is way up. It’s been something of a shock to see just how many players have been added to the roster, how many left and even the massive overhaul in the front office.

But what was the best move the Steelers made this offseason? According to Pro Football Focus, the best move Pittsburgh made was to draft wide receiver George Pickens in the 2022 NFL draft. Here’s what they had to say about the addition of the talented Georgia receiver.

Adding Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III to a position room that also includes Chase Claypool gives them leverage and flexibility moving forward. Throw in tight end Pat Freiermuth and the Steelers still potentially have a dynamic group of young pass-catchers even without their top option of the past several years.

There are multiple guys you could make a case for but it all depends on what you want from a player. Personally, I’m banking on new interior offensive lineman James Daniels being the best move the Steelers make this offseason for the immediate impact his presence will make in the run game.

