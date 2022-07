NBA 2K23 was finally announced by 2K Games this past week, but unfortunately, it was also confirmed that the annualized basketball sim is going to feature a major drawback that was seen in both NBA 2K22 and NBA 2K21. Since the franchise made the jump to next-gen platforms back with NBA 2K21, the PC version of the game has been the same as the last-gen versions that appear on older platforms. Despite the fact that a number of gaming computers would be able to run the next-gen version of NBA 2K, the developers at Visual Concepts have continued to port the lesser version of the game to PC. And sadly, this is a trend that will be continuing again here with NBA 2K23.

