Salt Lake City, UT

Higher heat with high fire danger

By Alana Brophy
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Triple digit heat is back and that means this weekend above average heat will continue to increase! High pressure is firmly in control of our weather which will result in daytime highs running about 10-15 degrees above average. In Salt Lake City, the record high is 102 on Saturday, but the forecast high is 105. We could see several Utah locations with heat records that fall this weekend.

Winds will also be whipping around, especially in western Utah where we also have a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9PM Saturday. This includes just about everyone along and west of I-15, including the Wasatch Front. Over the next couple of days, a combination of very low humidity, strong winds, and high temperatures will bring that critical fire risk. Even for those not within the warning, the fire risk will be elevated statewide into and through the weekend. The strong winds will also lead to hazy skies from patchy blowing dust in spots.

Glass-domed train offers ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip

The ridge really will dominate the Utah weather story for several days, and moving forward past the weekend, the heat doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere. Temperatures take a slight dip in northern Utah on Sunday with a subtle wind shift thanks to a weak disturbance. However, we’ll continue to warm down south and by Monday any relief is gone.

If we’re trying to be optimistic to find some relief, there’s a chance that by the middle and latter stages of next week we could see a surge of monsoon moisture. Being a handful of days away there’s nothing set in stone, but models are at least optimistic. Keep your fingers crossed since we need the moisture. While the moisture could very well bring relief, we’re not expecting any drastic changes in our temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Bottom line? Hot, dry and windy for the state this weekend with high fire danger for some.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

