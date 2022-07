Stimulus may only be a Band-Aid, but every little bit helps. Globally, inflation stands at 7.9% year over year. At least 10 states are providing stimulus of some sort. Given the high cost of just about everything, it can be tough to remember that the entire world currently suffers from inflation. According to Barron's, the median global inflation is now 7.9% year over year. And while we know that inflation (and even recessions) are a normal part of the economic cycle, that knowledge makes it no easier to pay for groceries, gasoline, or housing.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO