ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Top 10 selling vehicles in the month of June

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BQ8Z_0ganlqlj00

The auto market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIYfF_0ganlqlj00

There were more than 1.1 million new vehicles sold in June 2022. That marks a small increase from May but a 12% drop from the same month of 2021. What vehicles made the top 10? Glad you asked.

10. GMC Sierra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjDFM_0ganlqlj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwCe1_0ganlqlj00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMBTX_0ganlqlj00
(Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

7. Honda CR-V

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmNuw_0ganlqlj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39l5Sn_0ganlqlj00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tesla Model Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmsOG_0ganlqlj00

4. Toyota RAV4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubclk_0ganlqlj00

3. Ram pickups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GSjd_0ganlqlj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1MYD_0ganlqlj00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Ford F-Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rz8FN_0ganlqlj00

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gmc Sierra 7
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

Employee who accidentally lowered gas to 69 cents per gallon tries to pay his station back. The station refuses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station’s gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy