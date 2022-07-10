ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

A man is dead after a shooting in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South, in the Little Earth area, at around 1:45 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Police say the man was in a parking lot at the time of the shooting. He was approached by at least one other man he knew before being shot.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The incident marks the 47th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

ruggedk
2d ago

Zzzzz. Democrat city it’s what you have to look forward to… vote red this fall and put the cops that are required into the city and restore law and order.

Mary Elizabeth
2d ago

Why is this surprising to anyone ?? It’s Minneapolis!! Businesses AND people are MOVIN OUT for a reason !!!!

