Michael T. Rideout, 56, of Beatrice, died Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1965 at Forbes Air Force Base in Kansas. Following high school graduation he attended Hallmark Institute of Photography. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1987 – 1989. On September 16, 1989 he married Laura Ebbers. Mike worked as a photographer for many years, as well as being employed by Lowes and the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Tecumseh. He was a “jack-of-all-trades.” Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, gambling, coaching softball, playing games and cards, and especially time with his family.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO