JSO’s search for missing man, John McNamme turns into a death investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The search for a missing man came to a sudden stop when human remains were found in North Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the family of a missing man John Mcnamme, spent Saturday searching a wooded area near Airport Road in North Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The search stopped when someone found pieces of clothing and what appears to be partial human remains. JSO says those remains are now at the medical examiner’s office.

JSO, Mcnamme’s family and a local church were all a part of this search crew. So, I took a drive up the road to talk with some of its members.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Members at Set Free chruch told me the discovery of the remains is tragic and they were asked by Mcnamme’s family not to speak to anyone. The remains have not been identified. So, we don’t know yet if this will bring an answer for Mcnamme’s family who haven’t heard from him since May.

Action News Jax spoke to John Mcnamme’s Uncle in June.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

‘There’s no sighting of John from 11 o’clock the next morning where his pick-up truck was seen behind the Quality Inn hotel beside the forest. This is vital information to the detectives that’s working on the case,’ said John’s Uncle.

Action News will continue to reach out to Mcnamee’s family and investigators as they work to determine what happened to the man at the center of this case.