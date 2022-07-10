ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Half marathon held in honor of woman killed in crash

By Carl Sisson
 2 days ago

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Sour Apple” half marathon/5k was held on Sunday afternoon, honoring a woman killed in a wrong-way crash.

According to police, Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, of Smithfield, was driving on I-495 North in Mansfield just before 3 a.m. Saturday, May 7, when her car was hit head on by an SUV heading in the wrong direction on the highway.

Dolbashian died from injuries suffered in the crash.

“One of my childhood friends, it was his daughter,” said race director Gary Menissian. “We decided to rename the race in honor of her.”

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed Smithfield woman

Menissian said that beginning next year, this will become a charity race and that some proceeds will go to the organization the family chooses.

“Starting next year, we’re going to change the name of the race in honor of her,” he said.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office arrested and charged the accused wrong-way driver, Gonsahn Kamara, with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

Kamara was in court on Tuesday where he was released on $5,000 bail and ordered not to drive. The judge also ordered him to wear an alcohol and location monitoring bracelet, known as a SCRAM CAM.

