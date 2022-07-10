ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Duane Brown arrested: Former Seahawks star and current free agent facing gun charge, per reports

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Seattle Seahawks left tackle and current free agent Duane Brown was arrested this weekend on weapons charges, Los Angeles International Airport officials confirmed to ABC News. Brown was taken out of the airport in handcuffs after he allegedly tried to go through airport security with a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 15

Kenneth Epley
2d ago

Guys like Brown attract attention. What Brown needs to do is apply for a CCL like so many others. Life is 90% less dramatic when you do things legally and lawfully.

Reply(2)
19
Gina M Cox
2d ago

Dude in all the years you have played football & traveled on airplanes & you thought you could hide in your luggage 🤦🤦🤦

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
State
Mississippi State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Texans#American Football#Abc News#Tmz#Tsa
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Daily Mail

Armed burglars break into Atlanta home of retired NBA star Vince Carter and steal nearly $100,000 in cash while his wife and children hide in a closet

Nearly $100,000 was stolen from the Atlanta home of former NBA star Vince Carter by armed burglars who broken in late Sunday night while his family was in bed. Carter's wife, Sondi Carter, and her two sons were laying in bed when they suddenly heard a noise coming from the front of their home around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday - prompting them to rush into the bedroom closet.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Marion Barber: 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys player died in his apartment of heatstroke

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of a heatstroke, authorities said on Monday.Barber, 39, was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas, on 1 June after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by him.A Frisco police spokesperson said the Collin County medical examiner’s office has listed Barber’s cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, reported NBC News.According to the autopsy report, one of the taps in his bathroom was running when officers arrived, reported USA Today. The apartment’s thermostat was set to 91...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Henry Ruggs Ruling

Former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been on house arrest since November after he was involved in a fatal car crash. Ruggs is currently being charged with multiple felonies, including DUI resulting in the death of Tina Tintor and her dog, and reckless driving. He's expected to have a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Seahawks Trade Rumor

Will the Seattle Seahawks be the next NFL team to make a blockbuster move at the quarterback position?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. An inner-division quarterback trade would be pretty wild to see. NFL fans are intrigued, though not...
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy