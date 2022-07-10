Piney Point to host STEAM program

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host a four day Outdoor Summer Educational STEAM program from July 18 to 21.

The program, which is for ages 6 to 11 and will run 9 a.m. to noon each day, will introduce participants to outdoor science, technology, engineering, arts and technology-oriented programming.

“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for children to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer a fun, yet educational, multi-day STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said in a news release. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”

Each day will feature a different nature theme with crafts and activities and will discover the museum’s grounds as well as the Potomac River ecosystem.

Children will also create lots of exploration materials they can take home, continue exploring with their families, and create their own field journals based on their findings and discoveries.

The camp will focus on a different topics each day; native trees and birds, local insects, fishing and crabbing, and water, air and light.

The cost is $40 and the program is limited to 15 participants.

For more information about the program or other educational activities or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/1836Light.