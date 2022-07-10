Harris laughs after saying she'll join Biden 'if' he runs in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed off the question of whether she will run with President Joe Biden if he seeks a second term.

CBS News journalist Robert Costa asked for Harris to share a message for those on Capitol Hill who speculate Biden will not run for reelection in 2024 . Her response was curt and featured a qualification that the vice president appeared to walk back previously.

"Listen to President Biden. He intends to run," Harris said during a Face the Nation interview that aired on Sunday. "And if he does, I intend to run with him," she continued before laughing.

KAMALA HARRIS REPEATS HER WORDS IN FUMBLED ANSWER TO INTERVIEW QUESTION

"So there you go," Harris added.

Harris made headlines in late June, when she was asked on Air Force Two whether Biden is definitely running, as he has stated he plans to. “The president intends to run, and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together," Harris told reporters.

She quickly clarified to CNN that “Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate. Full stop. That's it."

There are "whispers" among Democrats who are increasingly anxious about Biden's leadership as his poll numbers plummet and more concerns are raised about his age . Biden, 79, is already the oldest man ever to be president.

Costa followed up by asking Harris if former President Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 makes it more likely Biden also runs.

Her response: "He did it before. So I — you know, listen, honestly, right now, let's focus on what we got to deal with right now, because I know that's how the president is focused. He's focused on doing everything that we've discussed, bringing down the cost of gas, dealing with — seeing through what we need to do around getting roads and bridges fixed in America, focusing on what we have continued to do under his leadership, which is to improve and strengthen the relationship the United States has around the world. You know, I've traveled the world as vice president, where, you know, I've been to Europe now, I think at least three times in connection with a number of issues, including Ukraine, and these leaders, foreign leaders, will come up to me, and I think nearly three dozen meetings that I've had. And first thing they say is 'Thank you, and thank President Biden for what he has done to restore America's role of leadership and partnership on the globe.'"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Costa tried one more time, asking, "So, all signs point to yes?"

Harris replied, "All signs point to good work having happened but more work to get done."