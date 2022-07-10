ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

The aftermath of the Veranda House fire

By Dean Geddes, Joshua Balling
Inquirer and Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 10, 2022, 3:03 p.m.) The cause of the fire that destroyed the Veranda House hotel Saturday, which is believed to have started on the Step Lane side of the building, remains under investigation. It is not believed to be intentionally set, fire chief Steve Murphy said in a...

Video: Four alarm fire breaks out at large building in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a major fire in Mashpee about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The fire at Summerfield Park at 800 Falmouth Road (Route 28) quickly went to four alarms. Heavy smoke and flames were reportedly visible on the roof and in the attic of a large two story commercial building. Crews worked quickly to make sure every one had evacuated safely. No civilian injuries were reported but a number of firefighters were evaluated for heat related issues. Traffic on Route 28 was heavily backed up due to apparatus and hoselines in the street and motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. About 1:45 PM all units were ordered out of the building as officials switched to a defensive attack. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the blaze.
MASHPEE, MA
Historic Massachusetts Inn Gutted By Saturday Morning Fire

According to WMTW, a historic bed & breakfast located on the Massachusetts' island of Nantucket has been heavily damaged by a Saturday morning fire. The fire that engulfed The Veranda House, which the article says dates back to the 17the century, was reported at about 6:45 AM on Saturday. Fortunately,...
NANTUCKET, MA
Person Injured in New Bedford Shooting

NEW BEDFORD — A shooting in New Bedford's South End early Monday morning resulted in one victim going to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola confirmed that South End patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Pleasant and Grinnell streets at around 2 a.m. Monday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Barnstable Police looking for missing 19-year-old woman

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman. Isabella Noui is described as a white female 4’11” tall and 108 lbs. Isabella has brown/pink hair and brown eyes. She is described as having a thin build and may be carrying a bag of clothes. Barnstable Police say Isabella left her home in Hyannis with her boyfriend on June 11, 2022. Her family hasn’t heard from her since she left. She may have possibly traveled to Laconia, NH. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Man charged in stabbing incident

A 48-year-old Boston man was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct. Alessandro Lourenco pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a stabbing incident that took...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
New details: Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday at approximately 5:45 PM, multiple 911 calls came into the Barnstable Police Department 911 center reporting a vehicle that had hit several cars on Independence Drive in Hyannis and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle, a gray Kia sedan with heavy front end damage, was located shortly thereafter by BPD patrol units in a nearby parking lot on Independence Drive. BPD officers attempted to stop the Kia in the parking lot, however it fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Due to safety concerns for the general public, the pursuit of the Kia was terminated.
HYANNIS, NE
7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
5 Investigates: Why victim in Massachusetts domestic abuse case faced felony charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Shauna Fopiano, of Massachusetts, is the victim of a case of alleged domestic violence. She has a restraining order against her husband. But when she walked into a Plymouth courthouse earlier this month, she was a defendant facing eight counts of unlawful wiretapping for secretly recording her husband, the same man accused of abusing her.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Massachusetts woman delivers baby during family's Brewster camping trip

BREWSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family's camping trip on Cape Cod turned into a trip none of them will soon forget. In a big surprise, the baby's mother, Olga Nikitina, gave birth inside the family's tent during the camping trip. Baby Eva was born in the early morning hours...
Multiple shark sightings reported off Outer Cape beach

ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark season is in full swing on Cape Cod. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, there have been several great white shark sightings off Nauset Beach in Orleans since Friday. The bulk came Sunday, when five sightings were reported off Nauset Outer...
Reliving the Revolution at the Old Mill Wednesday and Thursday

(July 11, 2022) Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution will display its First Oval Office Project at the Nantucket Historical Association Wednesday and Thursday. The project is a one-of-a-kind traveling immersive environment that includes hand-sewn tents and hand-made camp furniture that bring to life the stories of the people and events of 1775-1783.
NANTUCKET, MA

