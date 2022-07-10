ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NWS Heat Update – Sunday Morning, July 10

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far are expected today. Conditions look to be similar to yesterday, with record high temperatures threatened area-wide. Though this weekend will be the peak of this hot stretch, potentially dangerous heat looks to linger into Monday and...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Extreme Weather Blamed for Strawberry Shortage

Strawberries are a summer classic but now may be a little harder to find in Texas. The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office is reporting that after freezing temps this past winter and the extreme heat we are currently experiencing, many farmers are having a hard time growing the berries. "The...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

The dangerous heat is still dominating Central Texas

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, this past weekend was the hottest we’ve been with brutal record-shattering heat both Saturday and Sunday. We are still in the same weather pattern to start this week and the afternoons will be dangerously hot.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Austin, CO
City
College Station, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, TX
City
Waller, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Grimes; Waller; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Washington, Grimes, Colorado, Austin and Waller Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Rapidly Dropping Lake Levels in Central Texas

July has started off brutally hot and dry. Record-shattering daily high temperatures have been reached multiple days and there’s really no end in sight to the heat or the lack of rainfall. Up to the end of June, the year 2022 is among the driest on record for Waco with less than an inch of rain in June. That makes 10 consecutive months with below normal precipitation. Waco has seen only 8.85″ of precipitation so far this year, which is -11.58″ below what we normally see by this time in the year. Through July 11, only 1925 (5.71″) and 1971 (6.53″) were drier than 2022.
WACO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT ISSUED

Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 6:46PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cut And Shoot, or 11 miles east of Willis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
CUT AND SHOOT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stress#Heat Illness#Heat Index#Nws Heat Update
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Power outages reported across the Houston area following excessive heat warning

HOUSTON – Thousands of residents across the Houston area are experiencing power outages as temperatures remained in the 100s Sunday night. According to CenterPoint Energy, near 31,859 customers were without power around 9:30 p.m. An immediate answer as to why so many people were without power remains unknown, however,...
ENVIRONMENT
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KWTX

Rare amoeba likelihood increases in heat, drought conditions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many may feel like taking a dive this summer, but health officials are reiterating a warning about a rare-but-deadly amoeba lurking in Texas waters. Though cases are few-and-far between people are asked should still consider some swimming alternatives. “It is very rare, we’ve had less than...
KILLEEN, TX
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
TheHorse.com

Two Texas Horses Test Positive for EIA

On July 11, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported two positive cases of equine infectious anemia in the state. Two Quarter Horses, one in Fort Bend County and another in Parker County, tested positive, and the facilities are under official quarantine until they meet TAHC requirements for release. The Parker County case has been euthanized. Veterinarians and owners at both properties are closely monitoring potentially exposed horses and have biosecurity measures in place.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy