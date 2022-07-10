ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Woman shot in Broward Co., suspect arrested after chase into Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot Saturday evening in Broward County and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office,...

www.wflx.com

treasurecoast.com

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall. Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Martin County Sheriff is reporting that a trio of young woman from Miami drove all the way up to the Jensen Beach Mall to rob and ended up getting caught and shoeless. It’s a long...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER-SUICIDE: Why Is The Boca Raton Police Department Hiding Killer’s Name?

Boca Raton Police Also Hiding Names Of Officers Involved In Recent Shooting. But… PBSO Releases Name Of Deputy Involved In West Boca Shooting In Just Hours…. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It has been two days since the murder-suicide in the Strumlauf residence at 5500 NW Third Terrace in Boca Raton. Inexplicably, the Boca Raton Police Department continues to shield the identify of the killer — saying the identity would reveal the identities of the victims. Boca Raton Police officials claim releasing that information would violate Florida’s “Marsy’s Law” — a bizarre position. Marsy’s Law is designed to protect victims from being re-victimized. If the attacker is dead, there is no risk of that killer killing again.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

DNA, surviellance video lead to arrest in fatal hit-and-run

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a suspect involved in a hit-and-run case clearly saw the victim and walked away. Corey Bell, 40, was charged with vehicular homicide after investigators say he fatally hit a bicyclist in a stolen car. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Woman sought, accused of stealing $50K in cash, jewelry from Las Olas apartment

MIAMI - A woman is being sought by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of valuables from a man's apartment. Surveillance cameras show the victim and the woman walking into the apartment building in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard. Then, a while later, they show the woman leaving the building by herself. Police said it happened on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here is what detectives said about the incident:  "Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect stole two of the victim's designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet, and $1,000.00 cash while inside of his home. The victim and the suspect came back to his residence at approximately 1:30 am after being out on East Las Olas Boulevard. The total loss to the victim is approximately $52,500.00."The suspect is approximately 5'4" tall, and approximately 120 lbs. She can be seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. Authorities said the suspect may also have a neck tattoo. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call police at 954-828-6070.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Broward shooting leads to multi-county chase, 1 hospitalized

(BOCA RATON) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter then led officers on a three county chase that ended on I-95 at Congress Avenue in Boca Raton. The incident occurred around 6...
BOCA RATON, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPBF News 25

Juvenile charged in Boynton Beach shooting, 2 others arrested

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A juvenile is facing charges for his involvement in an overnight shooting in Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach Police Officers responded to the sound of multiple shots fired around Northeast 4th Street and Circle Drive South just before 1 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said someone approached...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach vice mayor apologizes during commission meeting for encounter with officer

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The vice mayor in one South Florida city made a public apology after a rude run-in with a police officer was caught on camera. Tensions flared at Pompano Beach’s city commission meeting Tuesday. Residents supporting Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins and those appalled by her behavior with the Fort Lauderdale Police officer back in April attended the meeting.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

2 killed, 1 injured in murder-suicide in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A shocking crime over the weekend left one South Florida neighborhood on edge. Detectives are looking into an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead and another injured in Boca Raton. Officers responded to a home just after 3 p.m. Sunday. They said they found...
BOCA RATON, FL

