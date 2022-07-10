Abortion rights protests not letting up in Omaha after Supreme Court ruling

Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has not died down in Omaha.

Along Dodge Street on Saturday, hundreds of abortion rights protesters once again lined the busy street. They were marching, chanting and holding signs. It's the latest among many the city has seen since the Supreme Court’s ruling.

"People are angry and are justifiably upset that 50 years after the Supreme Court gave us a right, they took it all away," said Claire Wiebe, an organizer.

The protest was set to run for one hour, however many were still protesting 90 minutes after it began. Organizers say it’s a testament to how angry abortion rights supporters in Nebraska still are about the Supreme Court’s decision.

"We know that a majority of Nebraskans do not want further abortion restrictions," said Jasmine Conrad Moseley, ACLU of Nebraska. "They want abortion to remain safe and legal in Nebraska and this crowd shows it."

Overturning the landmark court case has now brought the fate of abortion to the states, while it’s still legal in Nebraska. It’s a different story for protester Sara Labor who came to Omaha from South Dakota.

"I believe activism is really important right now," Labor said. "Being with other people who feel the same way is important."

Labor's friend Hannah Clark said she wasn’t afraid to protest in Labor’s home state.

"I live here in Omaha and I protested with Sara in Rapid City because it is illegal in her state now to have a safe abortion and that’s really scary," Clark said.

They both said they applaud the ongoing protests and don’t want the momentum to stop.

"It's a really important time to get together right now and do something," Clark said.

Several local women's right's organizations organized Saturday's protest. Organizers said about 300-400 people were in attendance.

