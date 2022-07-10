ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Abortion rights protests not letting up in Omaha after Supreme Court ruling

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAqxF_0ganjHO400

Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has not died down in Omaha.

Along Dodge Street on Saturday, hundreds of abortion rights protesters once again lined the busy street. They were marching, chanting and holding signs. It's the latest among many the city has seen since the Supreme Court’s ruling.

"People are angry and are justifiably upset that 50 years after the Supreme Court gave us a right, they took it all away," said Claire Wiebe, an organizer.

The protest was set to run for one hour, however many were still protesting 90 minutes after it began. Organizers say it’s a testament to how angry abortion rights supporters in Nebraska still are about the Supreme Court’s decision.

"We know that a majority of Nebraskans do not want further abortion restrictions," said Jasmine Conrad Moseley, ACLU of Nebraska. "They want abortion to remain safe and legal in Nebraska and this crowd shows it."

Overturning the landmark court case has now brought the fate of abortion to the states, while it’s still legal in Nebraska. It’s a different story for protester Sara Labor who came to Omaha from South Dakota.

"I believe activism is really important right now," Labor said. "Being with other people who feel the same way is important."

Labor's friend Hannah Clark said she wasn’t afraid to protest in Labor’s home state.

"I live here in Omaha and I protested with Sara in Rapid City because it is illegal in her state now to have a safe abortion and that’s really scary," Clark said.

They both said they applaud the ongoing protests and don’t want the momentum to stop.

"It's a really important time to get together right now and do something," Clark said.

Several local women's right's organizations organized Saturday's protest. Organizers said about 300-400 people were in attendance.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 27

Redryder
2d ago

Protests not going to make a difference! All the Supreme Court did was move abortion out of federal control back to the states where it belongs. Don’t like it, take it up with your state legislature! It never should have been deemed a constitutional right.

Reply(2)
18
Tammy Burt
1d ago

did u people know democrats pay these people to go out and demonstrate, it might be something u wanna think about. they wanna keep it going so u don't pay attention to actually what there doing like selling our reserves of oil to three different countries China one of them, so if we get in a war and we don't have oil how do we fight, u people better wake up

Reply
5
Carrie R
2d ago

my body and health is a constitutional right, as it us every Woman's across the United States. I live how the only comments on here are from Men who truly have no understanding of what is going on except you wanting to keep Womens rights about you. well guess what, it's not about you!

Reply(13)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Daily Mail

'A 10-year-old should be forced to give birth to a rapist's child? Biden fumes at story of Ohio girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion says we can't let the 'out of control' Supreme Court and 'extremist' Republicans 'take away our personal autonomy'

President Joe Biden on Friday fumed about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was forced to go to another state to get an abortion after she was raped, using the dramatic story to make the case for Democrats to vote this November. Biden raised his voice as he recounted the...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Protest#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy