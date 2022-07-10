ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Downtown Highland Park is open again nearly a week after the July Fourth killings

By Katherine Koretski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A crime scene reverted to a cherished town square Sunday as police tape and barricades came down at the site of America's most recent mass killing. Central Avenue, between Green Bay Road and Second Street, and neighboring blocks had been closed since Monday, when a gunman opened...

