Downtown Highland Park is open again nearly a week after the July Fourth killings

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands. Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift."

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO