LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Back in May, the suspect, Michael Jameel Hines, 31, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstructing justice, and third-degree felony possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person. He was also ordered to pay $1,693.75 in restitution.

LAYTON, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO