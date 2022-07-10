ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘Massive month for women’s sport’ excites Danni Wyatt

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SH9r8_0ganhwCv00

Danni Wyatt highlighted a “massive month for women’s sport” ahead of England’s first one-day international against South Africa on Monday.

The teams go into the Northampton match with two points each from the multi-format series after the only Test match finished in a rain-affected draw.

The game will be Heather Knight’s side’s first in the format since their World Cup final loss to Australia as they step up their preparation for the Commonwealth Games, where T20 cricket makes its debut at Edgbaston.

With the Commonwealth Games and the focus on Euro 2022, Wyatt believes it is an exciting time for women’s sport.

“It’s a massive month for women’s sport. You’ve got the Euros, you’ve got us playing as well,” Wyatt said.

“I was actually lucky enough to go to Old Trafford with a few of the girls the other night, which was an unreal atmosphere.

“I was in shock with how good the atmosphere was and hopefully the girls can go all the way and win the Euros, that would be class.

“We’re all getting really behind the girls as well. I’m a big fan of the Lionesses and most of our girls are as well, it’s great to watch.”

Following the international retirement of Anya Shrubsole after the World Cup, heralding a new era for England, Wyatt believes the new faces in the squad have adapted well.

She continued: “They fitted in really well around the group. They’ve been in and out of the squads for a while now and I’ve played a lot of cricket with Lauren (Bell) at the (Southern) Vipers and with (Issy) Wong as well so they’ve both fitted in really nicely and you could see in the Test match how well they bowled.

“So I’m sure if they get their chance this series that they’ll grab it.”

England were trying to force a win in the Test match when the rain fell at Taunton on the final day but Wyatt believes her team will have to be at their best to beat South Africa.

“South Africa have shown how good they are at these big tournaments and whenever they get the chance,” she said.

“They play really well as a team and they’ve got some outstanding players in their team and we’re going to have to bring our A game throughout this series.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Shrubsole
Person
Danni Wyatt
The Independent

‘No need to panic’: Moeen Ali offers support to new England captain Jos Buttler

Moeen Ali has urged England not to worry about making a losing start to Jos Buttler’s captaincy reign, insisting the team will peak at the right time.Buttler stepped up as white-ball skipper after Eoin Morgan’s retirement last month, winning just one of his first four matches against a strong India side.The tourists took the Twenty20 series 2-1 and then routed England by 10 wickets in the first one-day international, dismissing them for 110 before knocking off the runs without loss.They have the chance to put things right at Lord’s on Thursday, the three-year anniversary of their World Cup final win...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
newschain

Family day at Wimbledon final as Djokovic and Cambridges’ children among crowd

The men’s singles final became a family affair as Prince George watched his first ever Wimbledon match and Novak Djokovic’s daughter waved at her dad as he celebrated winning the championship. The Serbian player won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in a dramatic final...
TENNIS
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Cricket#England
newschain

Skeleton found alongside cowboy boots is identified by police

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide. The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

First James Webb Space Telescope image shows universe in spectacular detail

The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

‘Buzzing’ Jamie Dobie relishes loan opportunity in New Zealand

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Jamie Dobie is “buzzing” with excitement at his move to Bay of Plenty. The 21-year-old Scotland international has joined the New Zealand National Provincial Championship side on a short-term loan deal in order to gain further experience in the country’s top club competition. Dobie...
RUGBY
newschain

Mother of murdered schoolgirl calls for better education on knife crime

Educating children about the dangers of knife crime is key to preventing more tragedies, the mother of a murdered schoolgirl has said. A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years on Monday for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed in the neck in Liverpool city centre on November 25 last year.
EDUCATION
newschain

Old Trafford collapse and World Cup woe – England’s lowest ODI totals

England slumped to one of their lowest one-day international totals when India bowled them out for just 110 at the Oval on Tuesday. Put in by Rohit Sharma, they lasted only 25.2 overs to record their joint-11th worst score in the 50-over game and sixth lowest on home soil, and at one stage looked likely to fail to beat the 86 they managed against Australia in 2001 before the tail wagged briefly.
SPORTS
newschain

Prospect of record-breaking round at St Andrews does not faze Open organisers

Organisers of The Open insist they would welcome a record-breaking sub-60 round at St Andrews despite suggestions the Old Course is becoming obsolete. At 7,297 yards, the historic links is one of the shortest among the current major venues and this week it has hard, fast-running fairways after sustained dry and windy conditions.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy