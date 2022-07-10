ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Deputies investigate officer involved shooting on Sanders View

By Alina Lee
 2 days ago
EPSO logo

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.

At 9:14 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a Domestic Violence incident at a residence near 4200 Sanders View and Bell Tower Heights.

Upon arrival, they found a woman who had obvious signs of injury.

As officers conducted their investigation, a man emerged from the residence holding a weapon. CSPD officers immediately ordered him to drop the weapon.

The suspect began to raise the weapon toward the officers at which time at least one of the officers fired at least one round toward the suspect, according to police reports.

At least one of the rounds fired by an officer injured the suspect. CSPD officers and medical personnel rendered immediate medical aid for his injuries. However, the suspect died at the scene.

No other community members nor officers were injured in this incident. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per CSPD policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.

