Rebuild of fire-damaged bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road underway

By Collin Kelley
 3 days ago
Equipment is in place to rebuild the bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek on Cheshire Bridge Road. (Courtesy ATLDOT)

Reconstruction of a fire-damaged bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek that has kept a portion of Cheshire Bridge Road closed for a year is finally underway.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation posted an update on social media Friday saying that the bridge is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

That will come as a relief to businesses and residents along the corridor, which have been impacted by the long road closure. Businesses reported a decrease in customers, while residents complained of longer commutes.

A fire underneath the bridge on Aug. 4, 2021 forced the bridge to close and the structure was eventually demolished. Cheshire Bridge has been closed between Woodland Avenue and Faulkner Road ever since.

The city selected C.W. Matthews as the contractor for the bridge replacement work.

The ATLDOT said in its update that crews are preparing the site and assembling equipment for the installation of concrete footings for the bridge foundation.

Drilling for the footings will begin this week, in preparation for pouring of the concrete footings in late July or early August.

