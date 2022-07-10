ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees are expected. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100- 104 expected. Overnight temperature will only recover to the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, especially over the urban landscapes. * WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County and Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days in a row of temperatures in excess of 100 degrees are expected with minimal overnight relief.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...The Northeast Portion of Fire Weather Zone 284, including the town of Macdoel; and Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Lava Beds National Monument. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 751 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Spotted Horse, or 46 miles northwest of Gillette, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lightning Flat, Oshoto, Weston, Recluse and Rockypoint. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend. WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?. Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated...
LOUISIANA STATE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Houston, Madison and Walker Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Custer and north central Fall River Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1216 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Dewey to 2 miles southeast of Argyle. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo Gap, Pringle, Argyle, Wind Cave National Park, Cold Brook Reservoir, Buffalo Corrals and southeastern Custer State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
WEATHER
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arnold to 12 miles southeast of Gandy to 16 miles northeast of Maxwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Finchville, Pleasant Hill and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 266 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dairyland, or 30 miles north of Spooner, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gordon around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southwestern Jefferson Davis and southeastern Calcasieu Parishes through 745 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lebleu Settlement, or near Iowa, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Iowa, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Hayes, Hacketts Corner, Lebleu Settlement, Gibbstown, Holmwood, Lacassine and Bell City. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 32 and 48. Interstate 210 between mile markers 9 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wallace RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Plymouth to near Hillsborough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Henniker, New London, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Meredith, Ossipee, Grafton, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Antrim and Canterbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 26 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

