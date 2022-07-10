Streets, businesses surrounding Highland Park parade route reopen

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Streets and businesses surrounding the site of the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park reopened Sunday morning.

Sunday was the first-time businesses along the Fourth of July parade route could reopen.

Eight people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when a gunman open fired at the parade.

The 2-block by 3-block area consists largely of small shops and restaurants. It had been blocked off with crime scene tape, barricades and uniformed officers since Monday as the FBI and other law enforcement agencies processed evidence.

The street was generally quiet shortly after police removed the barricades, except for news media vehicles, a few other vehicles and people walking.

On Saturday, business owners were able to get into their shops to prepare to reopen.

Also Saturday, the community held a rally at Sunset Woods Park to demand stronger gun reform.

