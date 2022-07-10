ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All 53: DT Derrick Brown Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

DT Derrick Brown

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 326

College: Auburn

NFL Stats: 75 tackles, 21 QB hits, 16 TFLs, 5 sacks

Projected 2022 Stats: 44 tackles, 12 QB hits 10 TFLs, 5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

It seems like a waiting game at this point with Derrick Brown. I don't know when, but eventually he's going to breakout and live up to the hype of being a top ten pick. Is he going to become Vita Vea-good? Probably not, but he can still take a major leap forward. With the addition of Matt Ioannidis, this seems like a great chance for that breakout year to happen.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

It's not being talked about all that much but if Derrick Brown has a down year in 2022 or doesn't take much of a step forward, could his future with the team be in question? I think so. I mean, he will remain with the team through 2023 considering that's when his rookie deal expires, but a second contract may not be there if he doesn't start to make a big impact. As far as this year is concerned, he's got nothing to worry about.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Mac Jones not included in ESPN's new ranking of NFL's top quarterbacks

Mac Jones had a tremendous rookie season for the New England Patriots in 2021, but he still doesn't rank among the NFL's top 10 or top 15 quarterbacks in many of the latest offseason rankings and lists. That includes ESPN's new ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2022...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell Brings the 3-4 Defense to Minnesota

The arrival of Ed Donatell in Minnesota is a welcome sight for Minnesota Vikings fans. As the new defensive coordinator for the team, he hopes to return the Purple defense to its once vaulted status as one of the best defenses in the league. Former coach Mike Zimmer had the defense hitting on all cylinders from 2016-2019 when they were one of the most feared defenses in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ioannidis
numberfire.com

Seahawks' Noah Fant 'excited to get to work'

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant said he is "excited to get to work" on breaking through his "high-600 yards ceiling". "Goals for Year 4 is to take that leap, right?" Fant said, talking about how his production as a receiver since joining the league has hovered around 500-600 yards per season. The former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos joined the Seahawks in March as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos, but Fant seemed optimistic that he will have "every opportunity" to break out in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb#Depth Chart Projection
InsideTheVikings

NFC North Roundtable: D.J. Wonnum and One Player Who Will Disappoint on Each Team

Expectations can be a dangerous thing. Progress isn't always linear, and players might not be ready to deliver at the level that people believe they should. This summer, Fan Nation's four NFC North publishers — myself, Packer Central's Bill Huber, All Lions' John Maakaron, and Bear Digest's Gene Chamberlain — are running a 12-part roundtable series breaking down the state of the NFC North heading into the 2022 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Major Analyst Ranks Ben Bryant Among Top-10 Senior QBs

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler flipped the page to the 2023 NFL Draft and ranked his top QBs ahead of the 2022 college season. Cincinnati's Ben Bryant checked in at No. 8 on the preseason top-20 senior quarterbacks group. The veteran passer is locked in a dead heat...
CINCINNATI, OH
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
544
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy