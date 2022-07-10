ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch:Defensive End

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence.

Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 NFL season.

Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. One of the most notable reasons for the Pats struggles against teams with versatile and explosive offenses [such as that of the Bills] was their difficulty with setting the edge and stopping the run.

Needless to say, New England will be searching for ways to improve in these areas.

With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than two weeks, here are three players that might catch a ‘sharp eye’ for the Patriots at defensive end.

Deatrich Wise, Jr.

As he prepares to enter his sixth season in New England, Wise has become a mainstay in the Patriots pass rush. At 6-5, 275 pounds, he has provided the Pats with the size and length to make him a dual contributor in both run and pass defense. In addition to his 17 career sacks and 172 total tackles, he continues to exhibit great field awareness. It was this combination of skill and system knowledge that led New England to sign him to a four-year, $22 million deal in the 2021 offseason.

Despite his logistical fit within the Pats defense, Wise has found success in Foxboro primarily as a result of his versatility. Ever since he arrived in New England, he has been employed all over the Patriots’ defensive line. He was originally used as a rotational edge that was moved inside on select passing downs. However, he has also spent time as a 3-4 tackle and sub-package defensive end. As a result, Wise figures prominently in the Pats’ plans at defensive end for the upcoming season.

Lawrence Guy

In addition to his prowess on the field, Guy provides a level of veteran leadership that continuously makes him an integral part of the Pats defense. In 2020, Guy was again one of the more reliable players on the field. He combined for 60 tackles (37 solo). Five quarterback hits, one cube recovery and 1.5 sacks. His versatility along the defensive line is a valuable asset for Belichick as they look to improve their front seven during this offseason, both in free agency and through the 2022 NFL Draft. With several new faces expected to compete for spots along the Patriots defensive line this season, Guy’s presence (both on the field and his leadership in the locker room) will be crucial to the Pats’ success in 2022.

Henry Anderson

Injury prevented Anderson from reaching his potential in Foxboro in 2021. The 30-year-old was sidelined for the season after suffering a torn pectoral during New England’s Week Four matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The versatile lineman had played a limited role in the Pats defense to that point, compiling only three solo tackles.

Still, the Stanford product has the skills to thrive in the Pats’ front seven. Having spent three seasons in the AFC East, the former New York Jet is well-versed in the numerous offensive schemes within the division. Anderson posted the third-highest run-stuff rate among players with at least 500 defensive snaps in 2020 (cred: NFL Next Gen Stats).

The 6-6, 301-pound defender is at his best when applying pressure to the quarterback, while quickly getting into position to stuff the run. Anderson was hoped to have provided assistance with rushing the passer as well, notching seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2018. Clearly having something to prove in 2022, he is expected to parlay the trifecta of motivation, skill and (hopefully) good health to good use for the Pats in the upcoming season.

