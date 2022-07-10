ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming on a budget? Grab AOC's 144Hz monitor on sale for $157

By John Levite
 3 days ago

Not every screen has to be the end-all-be-all of everything gaming. Sometimes you just need one or two stats to stand out to justify the cost, and in this case you can get a screen that performs well above its cost. The AOC 24G2 frameless gaming monitor is on sale for $157.30 at Amazon . That's a crazy low price considering the monitor normally sells for around $210 with jumps as high as $230. We've never seen it go this low, either, with its next best price being around $160 during last year's Black Friday sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SU3MJ_0ganewkC00

AOC 24G2 24-inch gaming monitor $210 $157.30 at Amazon

A great monitor for gamers thanks to the 1080p resolution, 1ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate. It also has AMD FreeSync and DisplayPort for connecting to your graphics card and reducing screen tearing. View Deal

I'd call this monitor great bang-for-your-buck because it's not very expensive at all, and the specifications you get are well above average in a lot of ways. The 24-inch display includes 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate. That response time is fantastic considering it uses an IPS panel, which also means it has great color accuracy and wide viewing angles. The refresh rate is awesome if you're into gaming and well above the average refresh rate in this price range.

You also get AMD FreeSync Premium so you can link up with your AMD graphics card and reduce screen tearing. Connectivity options include a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and a VGA input. The monitor is also VESA compatible so you can forget the stand and mount it on an arm or the wall.

Plus, you get some signature AOC features including Low Blue light mode and the Re-spawned Warranty that will cover any dead pixels for up to three years and accidental damage for up to one year.

Are you ready for Prime Day? Amazon's big sales event is happening this week, and we're already seeing amazing deals like this on several monitors across the site. Check out our roundup of the best Prime Day monitor deals live now, and be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime so you can save when the crazy sales go live later this week.

