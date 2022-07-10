ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Beyond Beautiful hosts summer celebration

By Site staff
 2 days ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy held a summer celebration Saturday to inspire young girls.

The celebration was part of the academy’s summer program. Public health officials and doctors are bought in to support girls in need.

The goal is to remind young girls that beauty comes from within and that anything is possible if they dream it.

