Arlington, TX

Josh Smith batting leadoff for Rangers Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers listed Josh Smith as their starter at third base for...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely MLB slugger joining Home Run Derby field

MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
SEATTLE, WA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Texas Rangers

Over the last twelve months, the New York Yankees have mined the Texas Rangers to help fill out their roster. First, Brian Cashman flipped several mid-tier prospects to the Rangers for Joey Gallo and Joely Rodríguez last July. Then, after failing to work out a trade with Texas’s front office for Isiah Kiner-Falefa before he was sent to Minnesota, he swung a blockbuster deal with the Twins that brought the former Rangers shortstop to the Bronx. A week before the season started, he flipped Albert Abreu to Texas for catcher Jose Trevino, and when the Rangers granted Matt Carpenter his release, he immediately called up the veteran infielder and signs him to a Major League contract.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

This Mets-Noah Syndergaard trade would break the internet

Does a Mets-Noah Syndergaard reunion actually make sense this summer?. 2022 hasn’t exactly been the revenge tour-de-force that Noah Syndergaard, the man known as “Thor” was aiming for after spending nearly two full years on the shelf because of Tommy John surgery. His 3.84 ERA is solid,...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Andrew Benintendi Trade Package (Part 1)

This is the start of a new series where I’m going to do something that’s admittedly very difficult — create a trade package for some Braves’ trade-deadline targets. I could see Atlanta making a push for a left-handed bat and a bullpen piece, but I’m not going to constrain myself to these parameters. We’ll start with three of my top targets — Andrew Benintendi, former Braves prospect Brandon Drury, and Cubs’ utility man Ian Happ. After that, I have a few more guys in mind. Let’s get started!
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty sitting Tuesday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
SEATTLE, WA

