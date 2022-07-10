Looking for a job? Osceola County Schools are hiring bus drivers

7-year-old says school bus driver left him at wrong stop File photo. In a statement, the school district said, "The substitute driver for our contracted service is no longer transporting students in our district.” (Leena Robinson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The back-to-school season will start in about a month and the Osceola County School District is still looking for more bus drivers.

The district needs 140 more bus attendants and at least 35 more bus drivers.

Pay will start at $15 an hour for attendants and $16.50 an hour for drivers, in accordance with the minimum wage rate for the district.

The Transportation Services Department said drivers transported 27,000 students last year during a bus driver shortage.

At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, 35 bus routes did not have an assigned driver, leading drivers to pick up extra students or make extra runs.

A new bus driver training course will start on Monday and applicants should plan on getting a CDL B permit from their local tag office.

