Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Middletown Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said. The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away. The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon. Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO