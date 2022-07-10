Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Middletown Man

The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Roselle Liquor Mart located at 2500 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE. A male suspect confronted an employee behind the sales counter while brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled on foot. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead. Authorities said the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Monday on Route 273 in New Castle. According to investigators, a westbound Chrysler Pacifica was making a left turn off Route 273 when...
HAVERTOWN, PA — In an effort to identify the suspects involved in an ATM skimming device installation, police have released pictures of the men. The Haverford Township Police department says that on June 27, 2022, the pictured males placed a skimmer device in the ATM of the Franklin Mint FCU on Township Line Road in Havertown, Delaware County. Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying these individuals. This is not the first time these suspects have been involved in criminal activity; they were also photographed in a previous incident.
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say they arrested two suspects for multiple robberies in Delaware. Authorities say the reported robberies occurred in the months of May and June. Local troopers have responded to four different robberies at:. Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle Avenue in New Castle-May 1.
A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Delaware County, authorities said. Dahmir Hammond, of Chester, had been wanted in connection with a murder that happened on July 12, 2021 on the 2100 block of West 7th Street, local police said. Officers nabbed Hammond on the 800 block of...
Just before 12:20 Tuesday afternoon Newark Police responded to the TD Bank located at 230 E Delaware Avenue in Newark for reports of a robbery. As officers converged on the area they located a vehicle being operated by a man meeting the description of the robbery suspect on E Main Street and initiated a felony car stop.
Three people are dead, the result of a high speed crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Route 273 at Prangs Lane Monday night. According to Delaware State Police, a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Rt. 273 plowed into the side of the minivan which was turning onto Prangs Lane from westbound Rt. 273 on July 11, 2022.
Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning. On July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the Shell gas station located at 3001 New Castle Avenue in New...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 8:45 PM in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. Authorities say that there is a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation,...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Gordon Street on Sunday, July 10th, at 11:15 AM. A 26-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation, and the police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is seeking information on an older white male who was seen in surveillance footage striking a parked car. Authorities state that on June 19, 2022, at 6:35 PM, the pictured vehicle was observed on surveillance video hitting a parked car in the 100 block of West State Street. The driver of the pictured vehicle fled the scene but stopped down the street.
A man wanted by police on aggravated assault charges was found dead in Pottstown, authorities said. The body of 27-year-old Del Harvey was found inside a home on East High Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark told Daily Voice. He died of a...
WILMINGTON, DE – Catalytic converters are easy targets for thieves and can fetch a few hundred dollars on the open market. As the U.S. economy sours, catalytic converter theft has increased. This week, the Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Harry Anderson of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following...
Two people have lost their lives boating on the Elk River during two different boating accidents in the same area. On Sunday night, July 10, Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) responded to reports of a vessel that overturned on the river just before 6 p.m. It happened in Earleville, near...
DOVER, Del. — Five years after the first confirmed spotted lanternfly was found in New Castle County in 2017, the spotted lanternfly has made its way to Sussex County, creating a statewide quarantine for this invasive pest. The Delaware Department of Agriculture made the announcement on Tuesday. The spotted...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have shared new evidence in a deadly hit and run on Germantown Avenue earlier this month. Police think the victim was hit by a white Nissan Murano SUV. Investigators released a photo of a similar vehicle on Tuesday. The victim was struck while crossing the...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273...
New Castle County Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left a man hospitalized. At approximately 9:52 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark, Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation, were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old County Road, in Glasgow, for the report of a motorcycle which had struck a deer, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
Police say a South Jersey driver was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a pedestrian in August. Zachary T. Landis, 27, of Deptford Township, was driving south on College Avenue in Vineland around 9 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2021, when he struck Starlina Welden, 29, of Millville, who was walking southbound in the roadway, according to Vineland police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said.
The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away.
The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
