Austin Romine starting for Cardinals Sunday afternoon

Pitching reinforcements are soon on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals, as left-hander Steven Matz is close to coming off the Injured List. The St. Louis Cardinals will prioritize pitching upgrades at the trade deadline. That figures to come in the form of both a starting pitcher and reliever(s). But their most significant additions figure to come in-house – and one of them appears to be on the doorstep of returning.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO