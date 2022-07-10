Austin Romine starting for Cardinals Sunday afternoon

Pitching reinforcements are soon on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals, as left-hander Steven Matz is close to coming off the Injured List. The St. Louis Cardinals will prioritize pitching upgrades at the trade deadline. That figures to come in the form of both a starting pitcher and reliever(s). But their most significant additions figure to come in-house – and one of them appears to be on the doorstep of returning.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
One day after tying St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial on the all-time extra-base hits list, Albert Pujols has passed him. With a seventh inning double last night off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Pujols picked up his 1,378th extra-base hit and now stands alone in third place. The...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.6 FanDuel...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Kansas City Royals. Hedges will catch for right-hander Zach Plesac on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 8.5 FanDuel points...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar is being replaced in right field by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Nick Nelson. In 86 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar has a .158 batting average with a .521...
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project LeMahieu for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
Albert Pujols continues to etch his name in the baseball history books. The future Hall-of-Famer hit a bit of a snag at the plate in June, but now he appears to be heating up again. The St. Louis Cardinals brought him back home as a guy who they could use...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.6...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Belt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Belt for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.9 FanDuel...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Josh Winder on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Urshela will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. Jose Miranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 8.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Nola for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 248 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .237 batting average with a .736 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gamel will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jack Suwinski starting in left field. Suwinski will bat sixth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Suwinski for 9.6...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yoshi Tsutsugo starting at designated hitter. Tsutsugo will bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Tsutsugo for 7.8...
After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
Comments / 0