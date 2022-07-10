Police: Tennessee firefighter accused of setting 6 blazes

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl was arrested in Forrest County, Mississippi. Forrest County deputies said Hendersonville police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Brandon Whitehurst, of Springfield, Tennessee, in early July. Police learned he had left the state and began working with outside […]
An Alabama inmate who escaped from custody via the help of a longtime jail guard has been indicted on a count of felony murder, according to court paperwork obtained by Law&Crime on Tuesday. Alabama sheriff’s deputy Vicky White, 56, had a “special relationship,” with murder suspect Casey Cole White, 38,...
CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported his office received calls Tuesday morning of a woman who on the side of a road “supposedly changing a child’s diaper.”. Deputies were sent to investigate the call, when they arrived, a deputy found Andrea Johnson, 35,...
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday. According to WCSO, three people were injured when a ladder fell on a power line while working on a home on Quad Oak Drive in Mt. Juliet around noon on Monday.
NASHVILLE | Two law enforcement officers from Scott County were among the graduating class of 22 Tennessee state troopers on July 1, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced. Tommy Silcox, who is a member of the Scott County Board of Education and formerly worked as chief deputy at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, was among them. So was Adam Douglas.
A pit stop in Bellevue took a terrifying turn for a Kentucky family Sunday night. Renee Parsons said she picked up a dollar bill off the ground at the McDonald's on Highway 70 and soon passed out. https://bit.ly/3z78Tjj.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with critical injuries early Tuesday morning. According to police, they were called to an Exxon gas station between Brick Church Pike and Hampton Street for a shooting around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman inside of her vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
More than 50 pounds of marijuana were seized during a weekend traffic stop in Itawamba County. Photos of the drug seizure were posted on Twitter Monday morning on the MHP Troop F Twitter account. Large bags of what appear to be marijuana are shown piled up with a car and...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are looking to take an inmate back into custody after he escaped early Saturday afternoon. Police say they are looking for 41-year-old David D. Lewis. According to KSP, Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the Hope Recovery Residence...
