ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Police: Tennessee firefighter accused of setting 6 blazes

WOKV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: Tennessee firefighter accused of setting...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 10

Related
WREG

Tennessee rape suspect arrested in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl was arrested in Forrest County, Mississippi. Forrest County deputies said Hendersonville police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Brandon Whitehurst, of Springfield, Tennessee, in early July. Police learned he had left the state and began working with outside […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
wcluradio.com

Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WSMV

One dead, two injured in construction incident in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday. According to WCSO, three people were injured when a ladder fell on a power line while working on a home on Quad Oak Drive in Mt. Juliet around noon on Monday.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Blazes#Ncd Rrb
indherald.com

Two from Scott County among Highway Patrol graduates

NASHVILLE | Two law enforcement officers from Scott County were among the graduating class of 22 Tennessee state troopers on July 1, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced. Tommy Silcox, who is a member of the Scott County Board of Education and formerly worked as chief deputy at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, was among them. So was Adam Douglas.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Woman found shot inside car in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with critical injuries early Tuesday morning. According to police, they were called to an Exxon gas station between Brick Church Pike and Hampton Street for a shooting around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman inside of her vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Escaped Kentucky inmate simply walked away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are looking to take an inmate back into custody after he escaped early Saturday afternoon. Police say they are looking for 41-year-old David D. Lewis. According to KSP, Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the Hope Recovery Residence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy