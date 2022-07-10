Police: Tennessee firefighter accused of setting 6 blazes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with critical injuries early Tuesday morning. According to police, they were called to an Exxon gas station between Brick Church Pike and Hampton Street for a shooting around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman inside of her vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

