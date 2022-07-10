ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios Melting Down At Wimbledon

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Kyrgios started the Wimbledon men's final by winning the first set over Novak Djokovic. However, he quickly became unglued. Seeking his first career Grand Slam victory, Kyrgios dropped the ensuing two sets Sunday...

thespun.com

Comments / 9

Dianne Wolf
2d ago

I understand why, but at times he brings it on himself. he gets upset instead of letting it roll off his back and staying focused on what he needs to do. I love him, he us a great player, but he needs to learn to chill

Reply
5
AP_000675.7f8ffdf66b3d4c6a95e1bbc962908161.2316
2d ago

He didn’t meltdown it was a act trying to throw a better player off his game.

Reply
9
VoteRed
1d ago

Some people, you are just happy to see lose….Kyrgios falls into that category for me.

Reply(2)
6
Related
Page Six

Prince George steals the show during Wimbledon debut

It wouldn’t be a British sporting event without a young royal’s silly faces stealing the show. The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday, weeks after his little brother, Prince Louis, went viral for his wacky expressions at the Queen’s Jubilee.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'It's a bit heavy!' George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy - but quickly passes it over to his mother Kate - as young Prince gives Novak Djokovic a big thumbs up after he romps to victory against Kyrgios in the men's final

Prince George laid his hands on one of the most sought after prizes in tennis today - The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy - after watching Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court in the Wimbledon’s Men’s Singles final. The Serbian ace was spotted shaking hands with Prince William...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Novak Djokovic
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios breaks Wimbledon dress code immediately after loss

Nick Kyrgios has openly disapproved of the strict dress code at Wimbledon and he found another way to express that after he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday. Kyrgios adhered to the dress policy at the All England Club by wearing all white while playing. After he lost in four sets, however, he immediately exchange his white hat for a red Jordan Brand cap.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#British#Espn
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
International Business Times

Tom Cruise Spots Kate Middleton In Yellow Dress At Wimbledon Weeks After 'Maverick' Premiere

Kate Middleton garnered plenty of attention from her fellow attendees at Wimbledon Saturday — including Tom Cruise. The "Mission: Impossible" star, 60, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, were both seated in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during Saturday's women's final, but Cruise was a few rows behind Middleton.
TENNIS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
568K+
Followers
67K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy