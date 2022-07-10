ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: LA Still Owns Impressive Championship Odds

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers entered the 2022 season with expectations they're used to - championship expectations. After piling up 106 wins in 2021, but losing in the NLCS to the Braves, the Dodgers added superstar Freddie Freeman to create...

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB unveils gold-trimmed jerseys for 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

On Monday, Nike released the jerseys for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. With this year's installment taking place at Dodger Stadium, the jerseys have a gold Hollywood theme to them. For the second consecutive year, MLB All-Stars will wearing similar jerseys rather than just their respective team's home...
NL HR leader Kyle Schwarber will rep Phillies in Home Run Derby

The National League leader in home runs will represent the Phillies in the 2022 Home Run Derby as Kyle Schwarber announced Tuesday via Instagram that he will participate. Schwarber, whose 28 longballs trail only AL leader Aaron Judge's 30, had been weighing the pros and cons. He entered the Derby...
