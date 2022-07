Many Stranger Things fans can likely agree that season 4 was a pivotal time for Max Mayfield. After losing her brother, Billy, in season 3, Max had to come to terms with his death and face her own grief. With these personal developments, she became a crucial player in the fight against Vecna, the Upside Down’s latest big bad. Unfortunately, by the end of season 4, Max’s life is at risk. In a recent interview, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the current state of Max Mayfield’s health — and it’s not very reassuring.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO