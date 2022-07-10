ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

Brownsville resident works toward opening bookstore

By Adam Cardona
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bogZr_0gandn5600

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville resident aims to bring a book store back to the city.

Business woman turns pandemic pastime into passion

Gilbert Hernandez, founder of Búho, a pop-up bookshop, is working toward bringing back a book store to Brownsville.

“When I realized that Brownsville didn’t have a bookstore, it made me think, ‘Is Brownsville the largest city in America without a bookstore,'” Hernandez said. “I researched, and I found out that Brownsville is the largest metropolitan area whose largest city does not have a bookstore.”

Hernandez started gathering inventory and hauling new and used books from his home and storage unit to locations throughout the city to sell.

He launched his business with the goal to save and open a permanent book store location.

“I have made myself the goal to not pay myself a single dollar until I become a brick and mortar,” Hernandez said.

Throughout the years, locals and visitors have expressed the need for a bookstore in the city.

“Having a bookstore is something that the community really needs,” said Joyce Almaguer – Reisdorf, a Houston native.

Almaguer – Reisdorf said that while visiting Brownsville she heard about Hernandez’s efforts and made sure to stop at a Búho popup while in town.

PD: Woman beat with water jug in sleep

“When we saw on social media that there was a popup bookstore,” she said. “We decided we had to check it out and I got my Brownsville books, so I’m happy.”

Hernandez said he has received support from the community and city officials.

“They are all rooting for this,” he said. “It’s a mutual dream. They want to see this happen as much as I want to see it happen. So, it’s on me to make sure this happens for the city of Brownsville.”

Hernandez plans to continue with popups until he can open up a shop in downtown Brownsville or in the Mitte Cultural District.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Alamo to host back-to-school health fair

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department, in partnership with Hidalgo County Precinct 2, will hold a Back-to-School Health Fair. Back-to-school vaccinations will be available at $5 for children and $10 for. adults. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be administered for free on-site for children 5...
ALAMO, TX
mysoutex.com

South Texas missionaries offer services for Christ

From yard work to fence painting, the average resident in the Coastal Bend has many different chores that often just pile up. To help fix these issues, a group of missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together to help. They call themselves Service in South Texas.
BEEVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen officials respond to public comments on pop-up markets

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, multiple business owners attended a McAllen City Commissioner’s workshop to hear the city’s response about possible regulations for pop-up markets. “I would like to know, how and why these restrictions come about?” said Janelle, a small business owner who signed up for public comment. “Why are we limited to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen honors two-year anniversary of fallen officers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the two-year anniversary of their death, the city of McAllen hosted a plaque unveiling ceremony at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center to honor the fallen. In 2020, McAllen Police Officers Edelmiro Garza, Jr. and Ismael Chavez, Jr., were killed in the line of...
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Bookstore#Brownsville#Metropolitan Areas
riograndeguardian.com

Contreras, Diaz, give their views on broadband connectivity in the RGV

WESLACO, Texas – The House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth recently held a congressional field hearing in Weslaco, Texas. The title of the hearing was: Infrastructure Investment – Building Economic Resilience in South Texas. One of the topics discussed was broadband connectivity. For the...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD to provide school supplies for all students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The San Benito CISD will be providing school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 academic year that begins on Monday, August 8, 2022. San Benito CISD announced Tuesday that parents would no longer be required to purchase school supplies on the district’s standardized list....
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD tactical units train for active shooter scenarios

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the fear of mass shootings in minds of people, the McAllen Police Department is showing the public how they are preparing for this type of scenario. With 28 officers on its SWAT team, McAllen PD has been using multiple school campuses to conduct active shooter training. Chief Victor Rodriguez told […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

COVID-19 spiking on South Texas border as omicron variant spreads

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Coronavirus rates on the South Texas border are spiking again and attributed to fast-spreading omicron variants, health officials tell Border Report. In Hidalgo County, health officials reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Tuesday, including 86 hospitalizations and the death of one fully...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Local organization reacts to SpaceX testing explosion

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An explosion during SpaceX testing caused concern for the non-profit organization, Save RGV. Save RGV advocates for a healthy and clean environment in the Rio Grande Valley, according to board member, Bill Berg. “The concern and the real concern is that SpaceX launch facility is way too close to Port […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Junkyard fire in Donna, no homes threatened

A junkyard fire broke down Monday afternoon near 107 and La Blanca Road north of Donna. Edinburg's fire chief says there are no homes threatened at the time. Traffic on eastbound 107 is blocked off but westbound is open. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided once...
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas weather puts standby generators in high demand

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Standby generators are becoming a necessity due to natural disasters causing a strain on the state’s power grid.  Generac, one of the largest manufacturing companies, said they are installing about 150 generators each month.  The company is currently experiencing an elevated number of phone calls, web inquiries, and emails for standby […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville Public Utilities Board weighs in on Texas power grid

The high temperatures have resulted in a big demand for power and is putting a strain on the state's power supply. The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says they've seen a spike in their customers' electric bill and one of those reasons is because of higher consumption. They are calling residents to conserve energy to protect the Texas power grid.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Aquatics encourages swim lessons for youth

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging families to keep their children safe this summer by including swim lessons. With summer in full swing, many families in the Rio Grande Valley are taking a dip in the pool to escape the heat. According to AAP drowning is the leading cause […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

“Texas Utility Help” program seeks applicants to pay off utility bills

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) launched a statewide program called Texas Utility Help, to help low-income homeowners and renters with their energy and water bills. According to Texas Electricity Ratings, during the summer, the average electricity bill in Texas ranges about $154 per month. As prices continue […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Water shortage impacts local farmers

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For over a year farmers in Cameron County have tried to live with a water shortage impacting irrigation districts.  Sonia Lambert is the General Manager of Cameron County Irrigation District 2. She said they get their water from the Rio Grande River, but for the past year, the entire county’s […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mills: Port Mansfield could soon be handling 400 containers a day

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas – Port Mansfield could be handling 200 to 400 containers per day before too long. So says Ron Mills, Willacy County Navigation District’s director. In an exclusive interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Mills said he expects the port to be moving between $250-$300 million of trade within the next three to five years.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
ValleyCentral

Over 600 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 600 new cases of COVID-19. From July 9 to the 11, Cameron County received 676 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Of the 676, 404 were based on PCR testing. The county also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths. This raises the total number...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Fallen police officers honored two years later

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marked two years since two McAllen Police officers were killed in the line of duty. The McAllen Police Department unveiled a plaque in honor of the officers at the Garza- Chavez Police Community Network Center. “My life changed from one day to the next,” said Brenda Garza, widow of Officer […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy