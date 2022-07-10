ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

New projects to affect Oregon, Toledo-Detroit commuters

 2 days ago
Bridge deck sealing will close lanes and ramps at Toledo’s major “Jeep Split” interchange at night this week.

Utility work and intersection widening, meanwhile, will cause congestion headaches on Oregon’s main drag, while a bridge project on northbound I-75 is likely to be a nightmare for Toledoans who commute to Detroit, both starting in a week.

The southbound I-75 exit to westbound I-475 will be closed Monday through Friday nights, while the northbound exit to Willys Parkway will be closed Monday through Wednesday nights, both from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lane closings are possible on I-75 from the “Jeep Split” all the way to Ottawa River Road nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In Oregon, replacement of a Columbia Gas main along Navarre Avenue will require lane closings while shutting Coy Road down on either side of Navarre starting July 18, the Oregon Department of Public Service announced.

The city of Oregon plans to concurrently rebuild the Coy-Navarre intersection with new turn lanes and replace a bridge on Coy over Amolsch Ditch just north of the corner.

Coy is scheduled to remain closed south of Navarre until Sept. 16 and north of Navarre until Oct. 7. Coy’s through traffic will be detoured via Wheeling Street between Brown Road and Starr Avenue.

Lane closings are expected to persist at the intersection until Nov. 18.

Motorists who use Navarre, part of State Rt. 2, to travel between Toledo and points to the east — such as Cedar Point — should take I-280 to State Rts. 51 and 579 as an alternative route during peak travel times.

Detroit-bound commuters, meanwhile, should seriously consider using as much vacation time as they can during the three weeks that start July 18.

A bridge repair project at Dix Highway, in the downriver suburb of Lincoln Park, Mich., is going to pinch northbound I-75 down to a single lane around the clock through the first week of August, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

That’s likely to cause massive delays during the morning rush. MDOT offered Fort Street as an alternative route. Commuters for whom exiting to U.S. 24 and taking that to eastbound I-94 is a reasonable option should consider it.

Motorists heading to Detroit at other times, such as for evening events or Tigers games, should allow extra time to get there. Southbound I-75 will not be affected, and this does not affect travel to or from Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport.

After the three weeks are up, a second lane will reopen in the area but northbound I-75 will remain narrowed to two lanes for another month “for cure time and additional repairs,” MDOT said.

A single-lane closing won’t be as big of a problem but drivers should still expect delays and avoid that part of northbound I-75 if they can. Don’t forget, however, that I-275 remains narrowed to two lanes each way for reconstruction north of I-94, which limits its usefulness for bypassing I-75 to the north side of metro Detroit.

******

I-75 (Ohio): Reduced to two lanes northbound between Wales Road in Northwood and Dorr Street in Toledo and southbound from Dorr to Glenwood Road in Rossford for reconstruction and widening. South Avenue is closed between the southbound I-75 exit ramp and Kuhlman Drive until early August. The northbound and southbound I-75 entrances from the Anthony Wayne Trail also are closed. Ramp detours, some quite long, are posted and additional closings are possible at night and on weekends. The Trail is reduced to one lane in both directions beneath I-75 and may be closed at night during overhead bridge work.

I-75 (Ohio): Nighttime (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) lane closings between the Ottawa River interchange and the Michigan border while new in-pavement lane markers are installed. Work may extend until 11 a.m. on Saturdays and is scheduled for mid-July completion.

I-75 (Mich.): The left lane is closed both ways between Exit 5 (Erie Road) and Exit 11 (LaPlaisance Road) for pavement and shoulder repair, crossover construction, and other preparations for an upcoming reconstruction project. Lane and ramp closings also near the Newport Road interchange just north of I-275.

I-475/U.S. 23, Perrysburg-Holland Road: Lane closings are possible on I-475 between State Rt. 2 and U.S. 24 for prep work associated with upcoming widening and for replacement of the Perrysburg-Holland Road bridge, which is closed for replacement. Perrysburg-Holland is detoured via Holland-Sylvania and Airport Highway.

Ohio Turnpike (I-80/90): Reconstruction in western Williams County reduces eastbound traffic to one lane for 4½ miles east of the Westgate tolls, but two westbound lanes will be maintained. Lanes closed between the Stony Ridge and Elmore interchanges for resurfacing. Lane shifts or closings are also possible near the new Swanton toll plaza.

U.S. 20 (Reynolds): Nighttime and weekend lane closings are possible at Heatherdowns in southwest Toledo for resurfacing and traffic-signal replacement through August.

U.S. 20: Eastbound ramp to U.S. 6 west of Fremont is closed until mid-August. Detour via State Street, Oak Harbor Road, and westbound U.S. 6/20.

U.S. 23 (Ohio): Flag zones between U.S. 6 and Risingsun, Ohio for resurfacing through September.

U.S. 23 (Mich.) Nighttime lane closings near and north of Dundee for repair work.

U.S. 24: Lane closings in Paulding and Defiance counties for slope repair and pavement patching; the westbound exit at Baltimore Street in Defiance also is closed.

U.S. 127: Closed to through traffic in Defiance County between State Rts. 15 and 18 for bridge replacement. Detour via Routes 15 and 18.

U.S. 224: Closed at State Rt. 587 in New Riegel, Seneca County, for roundabout construction at the intersection through August. Use U.S. 23 and State Rt. 18 instead. The Route 587 detour follows State Rts. 18 and 53.

State Rt. 2: Lanes closed for pavement repair between Camp Perry and the easterly State Rt. 163 interchange through August.

State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Reduced to one lane each way between Glendale and Detroit avenues.

State Rt. 25: Closed to through traffic between U.S. 6 and Cygnet Road for reconstruction. The specific piece of highway closed between those junctions will vary as work progresses. Use I-75 and U.S. 6 instead. Lane closings for resurfacing north of Bowling Green to State Rt. 582.

State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings at Benore/Enterprise for bridge replacement through September. Enterprise is closed at Alexis. Lane closings at Lewis for intersection work have been suspended until August.

State Rt. 235: Closed just south of State Rt. 281 in Wood County for two bridge replacements through September. Detour via State Rts. 281, 65, and 18.

Byrne Road: Full-time southbound lane closings associated with construction of a multi-use path near Arlington Avenue have ended, but day-to-day closings remain possible.

First Published July 10, 2022, 3:26pm

HURON, OH
