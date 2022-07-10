Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 9th

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A skunk tested positive for rabies Tuesday after being found foaming and seizing on Sunday, according to the Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement. Officials say they received a call for service in the 500 block of Lewis Farm Road for...
The City of Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have each faced sanctions in federal court in recent months over their failure to produce documents and other evidence in ongoing civil lawsuits. Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gaston County captain Matt...
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching a vacant home in Burke County Tuesday regarding a missing person investigation from Catawba County, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned. A large police presence could be seen on Curleys Fish Camp Road near Highway 70 and the town of Hildebran. Faherty...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a gunshot victim dead in the University City area of Charlotte early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 5:48 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on University City Boulevard. At the scene, officers discovered...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in last year's killings of his wife and son, NBC News reported Tuesday. A possible indictment is the latest twist in the sprawling scandal that's engulfed Murdaugh's legal dynasty.
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is getting a long awaited face lift, thanks to a little help from the State of South Carolina. York officials have worked with state representatives like Tommy Pope and Senator Wes Climer to secure $4.8 million dollars in funding to complete several projects in the city, ranging from a sidewalk installation on Lincoln road to a water line replacement on Liberty Street.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been sentenced for stealing money from government programs. On Monday, Underwood appeared in federal court and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay around $30,000 in restitution. Underwood was convicted last year...
MORGANTON, N.C. — One of the North Carolina’s largest psychiatric hospitals is facing major staffing shortages. The new Broughton Hospital in Morganton opened in 2019 after the state spent more than $150 million building it. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the hospital currently...
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Charlotte man was denied bond for a deadly crash in South Carolina that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy over the weekend. Jason Palmer, 35, is now facing three charges tied to the July 10 crash: Felony DUI involving death, DUI with great bodily injury, and possessing cocaine. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday where the bond was denied. Palmer spoke, as did the family involved in the crash.
A wallaby spotted Monday afternoon in Gastonia is being relocated after animal control discovered it was owned by a private owner, which is illegal. Officials with Gaston County Animal Control say no charges have been processed yet since the owner is cooperating with them. The owner has contacts and is...
CHARLOTTE — A woman has died in a shooting in a parking lot off of University City Boulevard Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. CMPD said officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police said they were called to the shopping center parking lot near John Kirk Drive and...
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been sentenced for an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Uptown two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 29-year-old Charlotte resident Rodrick Tillman was sentenced to more than nine years and 24-year-old Charlotte resident Brandon […]
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Fireworks are used to blow up a woman’s mailbox in Huntersville. She tells WCCB Charlotte she believes it was a targeted act. Kimberly Fullenwider showed us all that’s left of her mailbox after it was blown up late Monday. It happened around 11:30 at...
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. According to police, 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis was last seen on July 7 in Stanley, North Carolina. He has been listed as a runaway teen. Lewis' mother told officers that her son left...
YORK CO., S.C. — Deputies say missing goats found wandering in the Fort Mill area have been returned to their rightful owners. The goats were reported missing Sunday night after deputies located them off of Rolin Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found shot to death in the University City area of Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard just after 5:48 a.m. 📲 Download the...
Thank you to everyone who came out and joined us in Gastonia for another Power 98 Block Party! We had special guests India Shawn, Lil Shordie Scott, Anella Herim, Pooda Robin, and Coby Sosaa. All photos by Mark Borja feel free to download and share. Be sure to tag us on your socials.
UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th. The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway. Upon arrival, officials determined the...
