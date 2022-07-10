Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 9th

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Charlotte man was denied bond for a deadly crash in South Carolina that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy over the weekend. Jason Palmer, 35, is now facing three charges tied to the July 10 crash: Felony DUI involving death, DUI with great bodily injury, and possessing cocaine. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday where the bond was denied. Palmer spoke, as did the family involved in the crash.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO