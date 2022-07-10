ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 9th

By WCCB Web Staff
 3 days ago

The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from...

Detectives Investigate Homicide In Charlotte’s University City Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a gunshot victim dead in the University City area of Charlotte early Wednesday morning. Shortly after 5:48 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on University City Boulevard. At the scene, officers discovered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted on murder charges, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in last year's killings of his wife and son, NBC News reported Tuesday. A possible indictment is the latest twist in the sprawling scandal that's engulfed Murdaugh's legal dynasty.
CHARLOTTE, NC
A New and Improved City of York

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is getting a long awaited face lift, thanks to a little help from the State of South Carolina. York officials have worked with state representatives like Tommy Pope and Senator Wes Climer to secure $4.8 million dollars in funding to complete several projects in the city, ranging from a sidewalk installation on Lincoln road to a water line replacement on Liberty Street.
YORK, SC
Former Chester sheriff sentenced to federal prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been sentenced for stealing money from government programs. On Monday, Underwood appeared in federal court and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay around $30,000 in restitution. Underwood was convicted last year...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bond denied for man in deadly crash that killed 7-year-old in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Charlotte man was denied bond for a deadly crash in South Carolina that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy over the weekend. Jason Palmer, 35, is now facing three charges tied to the July 10 crash: Felony DUI involving death, DUI with great bodily injury, and possessing cocaine. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday where the bond was denied. Palmer spoke, as did the family involved in the crash.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Wallaby Spotted In A Gaston County Neighborhood

A wallaby spotted Monday afternoon in Gastonia is being relocated after animal control discovered it was owned by a private owner, which is illegal. Officials with Gaston County Animal Control say no charges have been processed yet since the owner is cooperating with them. The owner has contacts and is...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
2 sentenced for armed convenience store robbery on N. Tryon St.

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been sentenced for an armed robbery at a convenience store just north of Uptown two years ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 29-year-old Charlotte resident Rodrick Tillman was sentenced to more than nine years and 24-year-old Charlotte resident Brandon […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
1 person shot, killed in University City area of Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found shot to death in the University City area of Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard just after 5:48 a.m. 📲 Download the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gallery: Power 98 Block Party in Gastonia

Thank you to everyone who came out and joined us in Gastonia for another Power 98 Block Party! We had special guests India Shawn, Lil Shordie Scott, Anella Herim, Pooda Robin, and Coby Sosaa. All photos by Mark Borja feel free to download and share. Be sure to tag us on your socials.
GASTONIA, NC
House Fire In Iredell County

UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th. The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway. Upon arrival, officials determined the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

