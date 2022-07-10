Resurfacing to begin in Seward County

The Zoo’s first-ever-lemur baby, red ruffed lemur Mafy, born last June, now has a brother and sister! The pair of lemurs were born on the morning of June 28th at the Zoo’s Primate Forest. Red ruffed lemurs can give birth to 1 – 6 infants in a litter, while 2 – 3 is more typical. Mother Sorsha has been extremely attentive to the infants, and after just over a week of bonding time, brother Mafy, uncle Frank, and father Bogey were able to join them in the indoor dayroom. The boys have been very interested in their new family members but have been extremely respectful of matriarch Sorsha and her babies. Very precocious and curious, the infants are already poking their heads out of the front of the nest box. Chances for visitors to see them become better each day.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO