ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

Resurfacing to begin in Seward County

By Dalton Janousek, See author's posts
westernkansasnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberal, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Traffic changes are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 15, along U.S. 83 from the Oklahoma/Kansas state line north to the U.S. 83/K-51 junction in Seward County, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. U.S. 83 traffic will be reduced to one lane through the...

www.westernkansasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernkansasnews.com

Piercville man killed in Stanton County Accident

Stanton County, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – One man is dead following a vehicle accident in Stanton County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 9:45 A.M. Monday on the U-160 about five and a half miles west of the K-27 in Stanton County. A GMC Semi drove by Zach Wester, 33, Moscow, was westbound on U160 at approximate mile marker 23 slowing down to turn north onto a service road. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dennis Davis, 57, Piercville, was westbound on U160 and struck the rear of the Semi. The Silverado slid to a stop on the north shoulder of U160 at the entrance to the service road. The Siilveradoone then caught on fire with d trapped inside.
STANTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man trapped in fiery crash dies

STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Pierceville man was killed Monday morning after he was trapped inside of his burning truck following a crash in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Dennis Davis, 57, was driving westbound on U.S. 160 in a Chevrolet pickup truck at around 9:45 a.m. when he struck the back of a semi-truck that was slowing down to turn onto a service road. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
County
Seward County, KS
Liberal, KS
Government
City
Liberal, KS
Seward County, KS
Government
Seward County, KS
Traffic
kscbnews.net

Haskell County Accident Injures Three

A two vehicle accident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:53am on US Hwy 56 at Road DD in Haskell County. A 2002 Chevy Silverado being driven by Juan Salas Dominguez, 56, of Satanta was heading south on Road DD while a 2012 Dodge Ram being driven by Alfredo Cervantes, 77, of Bellevue Nebraska was westbound on Hwy 56. Dominguez stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield to Cervantes. Cervantes struck Dominguez in the middle of the road. The Dominguez vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road, while Cervantes’ vehicle came to rest in the south ditch.
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Lee Richardson Zoo announces the birth of two critically endangered Lemurs

The Zoo’s first-ever-lemur baby, red ruffed lemur Mafy, born last June, now has a brother and sister! The pair of lemurs were born on the morning of June 28th at the Zoo’s Primate Forest. Red ruffed lemurs can give birth to 1 – 6 infants in a litter, while 2 – 3 is more typical. Mother Sorsha has been extremely attentive to the infants, and after just over a week of bonding time, brother Mafy, uncle Frank, and father Bogey were able to join them in the indoor dayroom. The boys have been very interested in their new family members but have been extremely respectful of matriarch Sorsha and her babies. Very precocious and curious, the infants are already poking their heads out of the front of the nest box. Chances for visitors to see them become better each day.
GARDEN CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy