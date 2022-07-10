JOSHUA TREE RETREAT CENTER FULL MOON HIKE AND SWIM TUESDAY NIGHT

The long awaited lineup for Dreamstate Southern California has just dropped! Taking place in the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California on November 18 and 19, the popular trance festival put on by Insomniac events is a crowd favorite for the loyal genre fanbase. Every year thousands travel to the west coast to see the consistently stacked line up of industry heavy hitters. This year, the lineup features artists like Armin Van Buuren, Abraxis, Vini Vici and more. Unfortunately missing is Above and Beyond, however their labels, Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep are well represented. See the full line up below.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO