Joshua Tree, CA

JOSHUA TREE RETREAT CENTER FULL MOON HIKE AND SWIM TUESDAY NIGHT

By Robert Haydon
z1077fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full moon rises over the Morongo Basin on Tuesday night (July 12th) – and the Joshua Tree...





YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION MET TONIGHT FOR A ONE-HOUR SESSION

With only two items on the agenda, the Commissioners approved removing a section of the sign ordinance and proposed that murals will now stand alone. The changes allow for flexibility. Design regulations and the number of murals will be decided in the future. The applicant seeking a permit for a...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Seasonal decline in home sales starting to play out in Palm Springs, across Coachella Valley

Home sales in Palm Springs saw a decline of 17% in June as a seasonal dip began to play out, mirroring much of the Coachella Valley. According to the latest Greater Palm Springs Realtors Desert Housing Report, sales throughout the valley in June declined 23% compared to that month last year. That’s partially in line with the traditional seasonal sales slumps, and partially because of the lack of housing stock, especially homes priced under $500,000.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Unified School District hosting a summer job fair

Palm Springs Unified School District is holding a summer job fair to fill multiple positions within the district. Some of the current job openings include bus drivers, nutritional services, custodial and campus safety assistants. The school district is offering full time, part time, and substitute positions as well. The job fair will be on held The post Palm Springs Unified School District hosting a summer job fair appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Residential structure, garage and vehicle fire burning along Casa Linda Street just south of Calle Hernandez Road.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A residential structure, garage and vehicle fire is burning along Casa Linda Street just south of Calle Hernandez Road. San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s Station 32 and Mohave Valley Fire Department are on scene. Reports that everybody got...
NEEDLES, CA
z1077fm.com

ROAD CLOSURE IN YUCCA VALLEY

The Town of Yucca Valley warns drivers about road closures today. From 9 AM to 3PM, the #1 lane of Highway 62 will be closed in both directions between Avalon Avenue and Hermosa Avenue. The town will be performing maintenance on the median.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Perris park to get multi-million dollar upgrade

Perris will spend $8.5 million expanding and upgrading 62-year-old Foss Field Park. The money, part of California’s recently passed budget, was part of $300 million secured by State Sen. Richard Roth, and Assemblyman Jose Medina, both Democrats from Riverside, according to a statement on the city’s website. Possible...
PERRIS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Cathedral City Hotel And Restaurant Hosts Hiring Fairs

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A new boutique hotel and restaurant opening in. Cathedral City, The Paloma Resort and Sol y Sombra, will host a job fair today. seeking to fill about 50 open positions. The hiring event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and will. be...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
menifee247.com

EMWD provides tips on smart outdoor irrigation

PERRIS -- As California’s drought continues throughout the hot summer months, there has never been a more important time to practice proper irrigation techniques to maximize critical water supplies. That is why Eastern Municipal Water District is celebrating Smart Irrigation Month throughout the month of July, where we are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION TO TAKE UP MURAL REGULATION

Scheduled for the Planning Commission meeting tonight are two points of business. First, the Commission will consider removing Section 87.07147, Wall Murals, from the Sign Ordinance and review the proposed Mural Program policy based on the staff report. Public input welcome. Secondly, the Commission will review a request to reduce...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic diverted near Palm Springs construction site after natural gas line ruptures

Police are asking you to avoid the area around Sunrise and East Ramon Roads after the break of a "large natural gas line." The Palm Springs Fire Department and Police Department are responding to a natural gas line rupture on Sunrise and E. Ramon in Palm Springs. The rupture was caused by construction in the The post Traffic diverted near Palm Springs construction site after natural gas line ruptures appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
EDMTunes

Dreamstate Southern California Announces Lineup

The long awaited lineup for Dreamstate Southern California has just dropped! Taking place in the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California on November 18 and 19, the popular trance festival put on by Insomniac events is a crowd favorite for the loyal genre fanbase. Every year thousands travel to the west coast to see the consistently stacked line up of industry heavy hitters. This year, the lineup features artists like Armin Van Buuren, Abraxis, Vini Vici and more. Unfortunately missing is Above and Beyond, however their labels, Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep are well represented. See the full line up below.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Downtown Needles, CA: Residential structure and garage fire burning along Front Street just east of J Street.

Downtown Needles, California: A residential structure and garage fire is burning along Front Street just east of J Street. San Bernardino County Fire Protection District station 32 as well as Mohave Valley Fire Department are on scene as well as deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station.
NEEDLES, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Cars are the stars of Palm Springs-based YouTube show

Classic cars? Palm Springs history? Mid-century architecture? There’s something for nearly everyone on a channel combining all three that’s gaining a devoted following on YouTube. “I wanted to do something I love,” says Del Johns – AKA Mr. Del of Palm Springs – who conceived the channel while...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

CMC BOARD TO VOTE ON FREE CHILDCARE FOR ADULT EDUCATION STUDENTS

The Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session tomorrow (July 14) in the Community Room of the Bell Center, 6162 Rotary Way in Joshua Tree, with closed session beginning at 2:00 and open session beginning at 3:00 p.m. During closed session, the trustees will conference with labor negotiators and legal counsel. Later, during open session, the board will discuss the results of their self-evaluations. Also, in celebration of the college’s twentieth anniversary, the trustees will honor the legacy of Catherine Inscore. Inscore began her two-decade career at CMC as a student, graduating from the college and becoming a Library Specialist.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

City Announces Removal of Statue of Former Palm Springs Mayor

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Following an emotional court battle, the city. announced today that a statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert in. front of City Hall will be removed Wednesday. The will be carried out by the Palm Desert-based Art Collective Fine. Art Services, beginning at 7...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

