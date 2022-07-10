JOSHUA TREE RETREAT CENTER FULL MOON HIKE AND SWIM TUESDAY NIGHT

The Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees will meet in regular session tomorrow (July 14) in the Community Room of the Bell Center, 6162 Rotary Way in Joshua Tree, with closed session beginning at 2:00 and open session beginning at 3:00 p.m. During closed session, the trustees will conference with labor negotiators and legal counsel. Later, during open session, the board will discuss the results of their self-evaluations. Also, in celebration of the college’s twentieth anniversary, the trustees will honor the legacy of Catherine Inscore. Inscore began her two-decade career at CMC as a student, graduating from the college and becoming a Library Specialist.
