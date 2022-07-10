ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Funko Adds Four 'Star Wars' Characters to Gaming Greats Collection

By Madalyn Watson
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars in collaboration with Funko POP! is releasing four new vinyl bobbleheads as a part of the Gaming Greats collection. This GameStop exclusive collection features a figure inspired by Merrin from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game in addition to three characters from the Star Wars Battlefront and...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Evil Dead: The Game - Official Army of Darkness Update Trailer

Evil Dead: The Game's Army of Darkness update is out now. Head into battle with the new Mace and Explosive Crossbow weapons, explore the free Enter Castle Kandar map, and try out the new Exploration Mode. Evil Dead: The Game is available on PC via the Epic Games Store, PS5,...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'The Mandalorian': Hasbro Unveils Impressive Vintage Collection Figures [Exclusive]

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian may have arrived almost two years ago, but Hasbro is still unveiling new—and extremely impressive—figures from pivotal moments from "Chapter 16: The Rescue." Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal Hasbro's newest multipack featuring four highly posable figures, which includes Mando facing off against a sinister Dark Trooper with his beskar spear, and Moff Gideon intimidating the handcuffed and weary Grogu.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Composer Natalie Holt on Adding Her Sound to the Star Wars Universe

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, which hails from director Deborah Chow, bridges even more of the gap between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, providing a glimpse into what the titular Jedi (played by Ewan McGregor, in his return to the role) was up to while lending a watchful eye over a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) growing up on Tatooine — from a distance, of course. The threat to the twin descendants of Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones), still looms, and when Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) is kidnapped from her home planet of Alderaan, her adoptive father Bail (Jimmy Smits) calls in a favor to an old friend, which sends Kenobi on a mission to rescue Leia before her father can be made aware of her existence. In the process, he's also forced to confront his former Padawan, as well as finally let go of the guilt he's shouldered ever since the events that occurred on Mustafar between them years ago. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Zach Braff, Simone Kessell, Joel Edgerton, and Bonnie Piesse.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Battlefront#Funko Pop#Video Game#Gaming Greats
The Guardian

Disney could soon lose exclusive rights to Mickey Mouse

As a consequence of US copyright law, entertainment giant Disney could soon lose the exclusive rights to some of the characters most responsible for the brand’s universal recognition, including the mouse that acts as its mascot. Mickey Mouse will enter the public domain in the year 2024, almost 95...
MOVIES
Collider

'RoboCop: Rogue City' Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Crime-Riddled Detroit

The first gameplay trailer from the upcoming first-person shooter RoboCop video game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, has just been revealed, placing us in a crime-riddled Detroit and behind the visor of Alex Murphy. The trailer also confirmed that the game is set to release in June 2023. Revealed at Nacon...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

General Radahn's Horse Is Actually 'Elden Ring's Most Important Character

If you’ve been on the internet at all the past few months, you might have heard of a little game called Elden Ring. Perhaps you’ve even played (or watched someone else play) it, and enjoyed its countless hours of exciting action, exploration, and plot. After all, the story of the game is amazing, recounting a number of larger-than-life tales of magic and mystery and exploring the lives of the divine and the impact their decisions have on the world. There’s plenty of exploration of themes of corruption, destiny, and purpose, and interwoven is the tale of a tragic duo and a family that could never be happy because one parent was always at the will of his other half.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition Is $20 On Xbox For Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and what better way to celebrate than to revisit Rockstar's classic trilogy on your modern Xbox? Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which gathers Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into one package, is on sale now for $20--a sharp drop from its typical $60 price tag.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Disney Characters Go 8-Bit in Disney Kingdomania Game

Funko Games has announced Disney Kingdomania, a new game that features Disney characters turned into 8-bit style figurines. Players of the new expandable tabletop game will take control of the assorted Disney heroes and villains as they try to save their video game home from being destroyed by corrupting glitches that slowly move closer towards the heart of the game with every turn. Each round features a player trying to stop glitches and unlock a second hero who can help to clean up the game board. The game can be played either in solo mode or with two players each trying to clean up their own board, while teleporting back and forth between boards to help each other out.
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Leia Organa FX Lightsaber Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new lightsaber inspired by Leia Organa’s saber seen in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is now available on shopDisney. Leia Organa FX Elite Lightsaber – $264.99. This set includes the metal...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Star Wars Fans Will Obsess Over This LEGO Set – on Sale Now for Prime Day!

Click here to read the full article. Heads up, fans of the Star Wars franchise and The Mandalorian — and, of course, LEGO! You’re going to want to get your hands on this out-of-this-world deal (see what we did there?) on the 593-piece Star Wars LEGO set featuring Boba Fett’s Starship — on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day! (Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up HERE to take advantage of all the sweet Prime Day deals!) Kids ages 9+ can construct and recreate battle scenes with the highly detailed starship, which measures over 8 inches long. It’s equipped with a handle...
SHOPPING
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Finally Bridges the Gap Between Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader

There are very few characters in fictional media more iconic than Darth Vader. A Dark Lord of the Sith, his menacing figure, towering demeanor, iconic red lightsaber, and James Earl Jones' vocal talents all contributed to the impact that the Emperor's ultimate enforcer - not to mention the rest of the Star Wars saga - would have on both pop culture and cinema. If there's one thing that George Lucas seemed to know from the beginning (or, at least by the time the original film premiered in 1977), even though it would be years before he'd be able to expand on the story, it's that Darth Vader was once a Jedi Knight known as Anakin Skywalker - the former apprentice and friend of Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (played originally by Alec Guinness).
MOVIES
Gamespot

Prime Day Deal: Enter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands On New Consoles For $55

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands--the Borderlands-meets-Dungeons and Dragons spin-off that launched just four months ago--is opening a seat at the table for new players at a solid discount. Gearbox's irreverent fantasy looter shooter's Next Level Edition--the upgraded version for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5--is now available for $55 (normally $70). Tiny...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy