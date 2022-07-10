Funko Adds Four 'Star Wars' Characters to Gaming Greats Collection

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, which hails from director Deborah Chow, bridges even more of the gap between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, providing a glimpse into what the titular Jedi (played by Ewan McGregor, in his return to the role) was up to while lending a watchful eye over a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) growing up on Tatooine — from a distance, of course. The threat to the twin descendants of Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones), still looms, and when Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) is kidnapped from her home planet of Alderaan, her adoptive father Bail (Jimmy Smits) calls in a favor to an old friend, which sends Kenobi on a mission to rescue Leia before her father can be made aware of her existence. In the process, he's also forced to confront his former Padawan, as well as finally let go of the guilt he's shouldered ever since the events that occurred on Mustafar between them years ago. The series also stars Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Zach Braff, Simone Kessell, Joel Edgerton, and Bonnie Piesse.

