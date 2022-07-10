ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

January 6 Committee says Pat Cipollone's interview reinforced 'key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct'

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBOiP_0ganccPK00
Pat Cipollone, former President Trumps White House counsel, walks into a conference room after a break in his interview at the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. House Office Building July 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • Pat Cipollone's interview with the January 6 Committee reinforced "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct," a spokesperson said.
  • Cipollone provided "highly relevant new information," a spokesperson told CBS News.
  • Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel last week following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson.

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone's interview with the January 6 Committee reinforced "key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct," a committee spokesperson said Sunday.

Cipollone voluntarily testified before the committee in a closed-door interview on Friday, providing "highly relevant new information," a spokesperson told CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

"In our interview with Mr. Cipollone, the Committee received critical testimony on nearly every major topic in its investigation, reinforcing key points regarding Donald Trump's misconduct and providing highly relevant new information that will play a central role in its upcoming hearings," MacFarlane reported on Twitter.

The spokesperson continued, per MacFarlane: "This includes information demonstrating Donald Trump's supreme dereliction of duty. The testimony also corroborated key elements of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony. Allegations of some preinterview agreement to limit Cipollone's testimony are completely false."

Cipollone was subpoenaed by the panel last week following bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aid to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the January 6 Committee, previously said Cipollone "did not contradict" the testimony of previous witnesses.

Cipollone, who gave an informal interview to the committee in April, was reported to have expressed concerns about then-President Donald Trump's actions around January 6.

In her testimony, Hutchinson said that Cipollone warned Trump would be charged with "every crime imaginable" if he went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Business Insider

Business Insider

