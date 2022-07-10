How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Lakers - Summer League
Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.
Game 2
Charlotte Hornets (0-1) vs Los Angeles Lakers (2-2)
Thomas and Mack Center, 9:30 p.m. EST
For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: NBATV
Stream: NBA League Pass
Listen: WFNZ
Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter
