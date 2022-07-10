ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Lakers - Summer League

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.

Game 2

Charlotte Hornets (0-1) vs Los Angeles Lakers (2-2)

Thomas and Mack Center, 9:30 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NBATV

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

Basketball
City
Sports
