Chelsea went into last season as Champions of Europe, with an outstanding defense, a solid midfield, incredible young talent in attack, and with an incoming club-record striker signing to lead the line. And the resulting prognostications of a Premier League title looked on point for the first few months of the campaign, before injuries, interviews, and invasions took their toll. Two domestic cup final defeats have added to the feelings of disappointment, and our summer transfer window has done little to soothe those vibes.

