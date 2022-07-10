Resident Celebrates 103rd Birthday

This is the latest project from Grammy-winning hip-hop/funk/soul artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. The Asheville talent has been bringing loads of family fun to stages, turntables and elsewhere across the nation, with his six albums, two books, line of hot sauce, and more. From his website: “If you can imagine a band with Jim Henson on guitar, Shel Silverstein on bass and PIXAR as the lead vocalist, you’ve pretty much got it. And if George Clinton and Q Tip stopped by the party, that might clarify things even more. Basically, if Dr. Seuss and Dr. Dre had a baby, it would be the music of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. Nuff said.” He and the Secret Agency present their first ever “Big Secret Family Festival”, Sunday the 17th at the Salvage Station in Asheville. Empire Strikes Brass, Snake Oil Medicine Show, and Cherokee storyteller John John Grant are also on the lineup. The Secret Agency also features Debrissa McKinney (who was here last week with Empire), and Ryan Barber.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO