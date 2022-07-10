ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Resident Celebrates 103rd Birthday

By Clint Parker
tribpapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeaverville – Ms. Vesta Hardy, a resident of Emerald Ridge in Woodfin, celebrated her 103rd birthday on June 10 with family and friends. Hardy was born on June 10, 1919 in Buncombe County to the late Marion and Jessie King Wright. That’s right, 1919. The First World War was still going...

tribpapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Leonardo da Vinci exhibition opens for 7-month run at Biltmore Estate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In the third installment of Biltmore’s Legends of Art & Innovation exhibition series, Biltmore will open Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius at Amherst at Deerpark on July 14, 2022. The immersive experience includes replicas of da Vinci’s large-scale machine inventions,...
EASLEY, SC
xpopress.com

The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum in Franklin, North Carolina

If you like studying gems, rocks, and minerals, exploring the Gem and Mineral Society in Franklin, North Carolina — considered the Gem Capital of the World — may be your next vacation plan. The museum hosts one of the largest collections of gems and minerals in the Southeast, making it a notable stop for any traveler or gem enthusiast. It features a gift shop where you can commemorate your visit with a gem for yourself or one for someone else. Looking for precious gems? The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum features a high-end jewelry shop where you can see cut and refined editions of the stones you just toured.
FRANKLIN, NC
my40.tv

Porter and Prince to close after building in Biltmore Village sold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Biltmore Village's most elegant retailers is ending a 26-year run. Porter and Prince Fine Linens and Bath just celebrated its 26th year in business, including 12 operating in its historic village cottage. The building was recently sold. Owner Deborah Prince-Slosman had the creative...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodfin, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Weaverville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Lifestyle
bungalower

Earth Fare is closing SoDo location (again)

The on-again, off-again romance between downtown Orlando and Asheville-based organic grocer Earth Fare (Website) has taken another turn, with the recent news that the store will be closing up shop (again). The store originally opened on the ground floor of Novel Lucerne in March 2019 before calling it quits in...
ORLANDO, FL
wncw.org

Tuesday at 11am in Studio B: The Secret Agency

This is the latest project from Grammy-winning hip-hop/funk/soul artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. The Asheville talent has been bringing loads of family fun to stages, turntables and elsewhere across the nation, with his six albums, two books, line of hot sauce, and more. From his website: “If you can imagine a band with Jim Henson on guitar, Shel Silverstein on bass and PIXAR as the lead vocalist, you’ve pretty much got it. And if George Clinton and Q Tip stopped by the party, that might clarify things even more. Basically, if Dr. Seuss and Dr. Dre had a baby, it would be the music of Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. Nuff said.” He and the Secret Agency present their first ever “Big Secret Family Festival”, Sunday the 17th at the Salvage Station in Asheville. Empire Strikes Brass, Snake Oil Medicine Show, and Cherokee storyteller John John Grant are also on the lineup. The Secret Agency also features Debrissa McKinney (who was here last week with Empire), and Ryan Barber.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Asheville chefs fired up for live-fire culinary fest

More than 20 Asheville chefs are fired up to participate in the first local production of Cochon555’s national Heritage Fire tour. On Sunday, July 17, the tantalizing scent of wood-fired smoke will waft from Franny’s Farm in Leicester, where the celebration of live-fire cooking will take place. Heritage...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Fairbanks
Person
Mary Pickford
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
D.w. Griffith
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Moses Lossiah

Moses Lossiah, 73, of the Big Y Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 8, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late David and Lydia WIlnoty Lossiah. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, John...
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

With 'mountain-sized, quarter-pound' cookies, Mary's Mountain Cookies opens in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Have you ever tasted a quarter-pounder? A cookie quarter-pounder, that is!. Asheville residents and visitors can now enjoy the tastes of Mary's Mountain Cookies, located in downtown Asheville, which feature delicious mountain-sized, quarter-pound cookies baked fresh daily, brownies, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and even edible cookie dough.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Animal Shelters Reducing Adoption Fees for the Month

Are you looking for a sweet, new pet? Many adoptable shelters are facing overcrowding throughout the country and want to help their animals find a new home. BISSELL Pet Foundation is initiating a national call for adoption by hosting their longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event. The reduced fee adoption event will run from July 11 – July 31, 2022. Looking for a new pet, head to some of your favorite area shelters, including:
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#United Artists
nctripping.com

15 Things We Love About The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. If you’re lucky enough to stay at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, you may pinch yourself to confirm this is reality. This fantastic hotel...
ASHEVILLE, NC
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Asheville, NC

Asheville, North Carolina is a big city with all the amenities one could want. It has a lot to offer the locals and visitors, but it maintains a small-town vibe. If you’re considering a trip to the city, why not pass on the motel scene and opt for a cozy and intimate bed and breakfast inn instead? Asheville is known for its friendly and unique Bed and Breakfast accommodations. To help you find the perfect place to stay for an unforgettable experience, here are the ten best bed and breakfasts in Asheville, NC.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

What's under construction near White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project is underway to bring more businesses to Spindale. "I was wondering what is going up across from White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?" wrote a viewer named Mamie. The nearly 15-acre site is being developed for commercial use and is called Gateway West Commerce...
SPINDALE, NC
tribpapers.com

Town Passes $7.2M Budget, Annex’s Planned 202-Unit Project

Weaverville – Only a couple of people spoke at a public hearing at the beginning of the Weaverville Town Council’s June meeting on Monday (June 27). The public hearing was on the annexation and rezoning of 25 acres between Garrison Branch Road and Ollie Weaverville Road for a 202-unit development.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Longevity
Laura Marshall

Maine Seafood in Hendersonville

The sign on the building is fading and an old hot dog mannequin with arms and a smiling face greet us. The Great American Hot Dog and Seafood restaurant sits at the end of a strip mall at 808 Greenville Hwy In Hendersonville.
MAINE STATE
my40.tv

Same-sex marriages rise in Buncombe amid fear they could be next on SCOTUS chopping block

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With the constitutional right to an abortion now gone, many fear other historic protections, like marriage equality, could fall next. That concern is very real in Asheville, said Drew Reisinger, the Buncombe County Register of Deeds. The fear is evident in the growing number of same-sex couples looking to make their partnerships official, he said.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy