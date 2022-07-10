ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios was very angry during Wimbledon final about disruptive fan who had '700 drinks'

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Wimbledon men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic has lived up to the hype and we’re currently only in the third fourth set.

Kyrgios has been his usual, talkative self which is always fun to watch but even more so on such big stage as the men’s final at Centre Court.

Midway through the third set he became upset about a fan who he said was talking during his serves and he let the umpire know about it in a hilarious rant in which he accused the woman of being really drunk and having 700 drinks.

You can not make this stuff up:

That’s just tremendous stuff.

After the match he broke a Wimbledon fashion rule:

Twitter had reactions.

Comments / 0

