Young Man Dead, Another Wounded In Shooting Outside Paterson Eastside HS

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
Paterson Eastside High School Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

One man was killed and another wounded in an overnight shooting outside Paterson Eastside High School, authorities said.

Police responding to the 2:17 a.m. incident on Park Avenue on Sunday found a 21-year-old victim with multiple wounds and a 25-year-old man who was also wounded.

The younger man died a short time later at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

The older victim remained in stable condition, they said.

Neither victim was immediately identified. Valdes and Baycora also didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

They did say that another shooting victim – a 27-year-old Fair Lawn woman – showed up at the hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound at 6 a.m.

Authorities were trying to determine where and under what circumstances she was shot.

The man who was killed became the Silk City's 12th homicide victim this year. Paterson had 28 homicides last year, the highest number since 2021 and one more than 2020's total of 27.

IN THIS ARTICLE
