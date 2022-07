Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton all received suspended €10,000 ($10,200) fines for breaching parc ferme regulations at the Austrian Grand Prix. Drivers were warned that they should not be interacting with their physiotherapists until after they have finished the podium ceremony, including in the cool down room where they are weighed. However, with Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton all having theirs do so in Austria — as has happened on multiple occasions in the past — the FIA took action under the International Sporting Code (ISC).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO