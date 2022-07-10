ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A new way iconic brands like Procter & Gamble, Nokia are cashing in on R&D moonshots

By Rebecca Fannin, @rfannin
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnventure, co-founded by a former Walgreens CEO, looks for innovations inside corporate R&D labs with the goal of building startups that ultimately have the former parent company as a key customer. The industrial investment firm has reviewed more than 100 technologies with multinational companies that it thinks can create...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
CBS News

Peloton will no longer be manufacturing its own bikes

Peloton Interactive will no longer be manufacturing its own bikes. Instead, the company is expanding its current relationship with Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp. Peloton Interactive wants to simplify its supply chain and focus on technology and content, the company said in a press release. Peloton Interactive bought Taiwan-based fitness...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Pattern Brands Raises $25M to Accelerate Brand Building; Announces Acquisition of Yield and Poketo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Pattern Brands, a family of brands with a shared mission of enjoying daily life at home, announced today that it has raised $25M in a Series B on top of the $60M of acquisition capital brought in last year, led by new investors Toba Capital, Verlinvest, and BAM Elevate, alongside existing investors Primary, RRE Ventures, and Victory Park Capital. The capital raised helped finance Pattern Brands’ most recent acquisitions of Yield and Poketo and will allow the company to continue building its portfolio of consumer brands. The Pattern Brands’ portfolio now consists of six businesses that are thriving under the company’s ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005023/en/ Pattern Brands is a family of brands with the shared mission of enjoying daily life. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procter Gamble#Energy Efficiency#Ipo#R D#P G#Nokia Bell Labs#Accelsius#Wasson Enterprise#Innventure
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy