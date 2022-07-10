A new way iconic brands like Procter & Gamble, Nokia are cashing in on R&D moonshots

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Pattern Brands, a family of brands with a shared mission of enjoying daily life at home, announced today that it has raised $25M in a Series B on top of the $60M of acquisition capital brought in last year, led by new investors Toba Capital, Verlinvest, and BAM Elevate, alongside existing investors Primary, RRE Ventures, and Victory Park Capital. The capital raised helped finance Pattern Brands’ most recent acquisitions of Yield and Poketo and will allow the company to continue building its portfolio of consumer brands. The Pattern Brands’ portfolio now consists of six businesses that are thriving under the company’s ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005023/en/ Pattern Brands is a family of brands with the shared mission of enjoying daily life. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO