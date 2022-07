Chester Zoo has welcomed the arrival of nine endangered Humboldt penguin chicks.Keepers have named the baby birds after their favourite fruits.The first to hatch was Plum, with Peach, Papaya, Cherry, Rhubarb, Satsuma, Lemon and Banana also joining the colony.The final chick was named Iona-Berry in honour of a vet who saved the eyesight of the penguins’ father, Munch, last year.Sophie Bissaker, parrots and penguins keeper at Chester Zoo, said: “There’s nothing quite like hearing tiny chirps coming from the penguin nests and seeing little balls of fluff snuggled up with their parents just moments after hatching.“Penguin Island is buzzing...

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO